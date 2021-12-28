 clock menu more-arrow no yes

#FatBoyEats - A hashtag we can all enjoy

Kappa’s kitchen is a busy place, and we’re recapping some of the highlights of 2021

By KappaCane
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burger w/ Hash Browns

As 2021 winds down, I wanted to look back at 12 of my favorite dishes of the year. For those unfamiliar, I tweet using the hashtag #FatBoyEats to make finding my posts easier. I’ve listed these in no particular order, so lets just dive in:

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Burger - Not much out there better than a good burger, but a breakfast burger is top tier!

Mozzarella Cheese Stick Burgers - Another monstrosity of love

Cheesesteak Burger w/ Onions - Burgers are so versatile, how many ways do you like yours?

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burger - Definitely not for the faint of heart... this 1 put me to bed :)

Pan Seared Chicken Pasta - Chunky White Meat Chicken, Elbow Noodles, Cheese, and a rich & creamy sauce. Whew!

Pot Roast Sampler - I really, REALLY, like Pot Roast! The leftovers were amazing too.

Golden Brown Baked Garlic Asiago Chicken - I enjoy chicken more than I enjoy burgers

Philly Cheesesteak and Corned Beef w/ Cabbage Egg Rolls - I like repurposing leftovers, and egg rolls are always a quick and easy way to go.

Stuffed French Toast Sausage Rolls - Brunch hasn't been the same since I made these Stuffed Sausage Rolls.

Butter Lettuce Turkey Taco Supremes - I opted for a healthier option than tortillas, and Butter Lettuce was a perfect option.

Sausage, Red Beans & Rice - A southern staple, Red Beans & Rice are a dish that’ll stick to your ribs.

Fresh Fruit Plate - I love fresh fruits, and this is an easy and great way to eat healthier.

If you're a foodie and want to follow other foodies on Twitter, here are a few accounts that like food like I like food and who post some great pictures of what they create:

Ryan Davis - @RyanNcCanes

Kc Nevijay - @kcnevijay

Shanda Roberts (Dr. Shanda Roberts) - @ShandaRoberts76

Peaches S P - @PeachiP

Terminator X - @monstaX

That’s it for now, but don’t worry, I’ll be back with some other treats in the days ahead. Look out for a rendition of Kappa’s Desserts and Kappa’s Smoothies.

What was your favorite dish above? Seen something on my timeline that didn't make it here but should have? Let me know in the comments below, and be sure to follow me on Twitter for more scrumptious adventures.

