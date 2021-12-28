FatBoyEats - A hashtag we can all enjoy

As 2021 winds down, I wanted to look back at 12 of my favorite dishes of the year. For those unfamiliar, I tweet using the hashtag #FatBoyEats to make finding my posts easier. I’ve listed these in no particular order, so lets just dive in:

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Burger - Not much out there better than a good burger, but a breakfast burger is top tier!

Late night craving satisfied ✅ Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Burger on a toasted Pretzel bun w/ Hash Browns. Whew! #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/mmcBiASIHF — KappaCane (@KappaCane) September 8, 2021

Mozzarella Cheese Stick Burgers - Another monstrosity of love

Mozzarella Cheese Stick Burgers. Would you prefer a Pretzel or Ciabatta bun? #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/rerMmv4rDF — KappaCane (@KappaCane) September 25, 2021

Cheesesteak Burger w/ Onions - Burgers are so versatile, how many ways do you like yours?

I made a CheeseSteak Burger w/ Onions & A1 Sauce and then fell asleep before 8pm last night . Woke up feeling amazing though Might have to re-test that hypothesis #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/GPpYpOypIj — KappaCane (@KappaCane) November 4, 2021

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burger - Definitely not for the faint of heart... this 1 put me to bed :)

Pan Seared Chicken Pasta - Chunky White Meat Chicken, Elbow Noodles, Cheese, and a rich & creamy sauce. Whew!

Pot Roast Sampler - I really, REALLY, like Pot Roast! The leftovers were amazing too.

Pot Roast Sampler w/ Organic Carrots, Celery, Petite Gold Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Red & Gold Mashed Potatoes, and White Rice. #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/aJ4NelduX6 — KappaCane (@KappaCane) August 30, 2021

Golden Brown Baked Garlic Asiago Chicken - I enjoy chicken more than I enjoy burgers

Dinner is served… Golden Brown Baked Garlic Asiago Chicken w/ Black Beans & Rice and a Side Salad. For dessert, a Triple Chocolate Cupcake with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce & a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream… oh yeah, with the cherry on top. #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/VbvF7Rbloa — KappaCane (@KappaCane) November 1, 2021

Philly Cheesesteak and Corned Beef w/ Cabbage Egg Rolls - I like repurposing leftovers, and egg rolls are always a quick and easy way to go.

Took my leftovers from the week and made some Fresh Egg Rolls. Chefs, I’ve prepared for you a Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll and a Corned Beef w/ Cabbage, Carrot, and Potato Egg Roll. Mannnnn, these were sooo . Enjoy!#FatBoyEats #Leftovers pic.twitter.com/5sSkCvhaeL — KappaCane (@KappaCane) February 5, 2021

Stuffed French Toast Sausage Rolls - Brunch hasn't been the same since I made these Stuffed Sausage Rolls.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast Sausage Rolls, Hickory Smoked Thick Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Pigs In A Blanket Bites, and Organic Fresh Fruits w/a Strawberry Cream Cheese Dipping Sauce. #DunkIt #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/ZQPtdZZzRh — KappaCane (@KappaCane) August 1, 2021

Butter Lettuce Turkey Taco Supremes - I opted for a healthier option than tortillas, and Butter Lettuce was a perfect option.

I served a healthier Taco option for dinner tonight. I made Butter Lettuce Turkey Taco Supremes and they were amazing! #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/pZs1EPkZiy — KappaCane (@KappaCane) September 3, 2021

Sausage, Red Beans & Rice - A southern staple, Red Beans & Rice are a dish that’ll stick to your ribs.

Y’all like red beans & rice? I made a knock off of Popeyes red beans & rice and then added skillet fried sausage chunks. I like a crispiness to the sausage, so I tend to fry it till the skin blackens. This is one of my favorite dishes to eat. #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/89fYrzV9Cg — KappaCane (@KappaCane) January 22, 2021

Fresh Fruit Plate - I love fresh fruits, and this is an easy and great way to eat healthier.

If you're a foodie and want to follow other foodies on Twitter, here are a few accounts that like food like I like food and who post some great pictures of what they create:

Ryan Davis - @RyanNcCanes

Kc Nevijay - @kcnevijay

Shanda Roberts (Dr. Shanda Roberts) - @ShandaRoberts76

Peaches S P - @PeachiP

Terminator X - @monstaX

That’s it for now, but don’t worry, I’ll be back with some other treats in the days ahead. Look out for a rendition of Kappa’s Desserts and Kappa’s Smoothies.

What was your favorite dish above? Seen something on my timeline that didn't make it here but should have? Let me know in the comments below, and be sure to follow me on Twitter for more scrumptious adventures.