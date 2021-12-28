Central Michigan University will play Washington State in Sun Bowl

The Sun Bowl Association has announced that Central Michigan University has signed on to play Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The Chippewas will be the Home team.
The Sun Bowl Association has announced that Central Michigan University has now accepted an invitation to play in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. (MT) in El Paso, Texas.— Sun Bowl Association (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 28, 2021
The Miami Hurricanes had to pull out of the bowl game earlier this week due to covid protocol, and the Chippewas lost their opponent (Boise State) due to similar issues causing the Barstool Arizona Bowl to be cancelled altogether.
All information for the game can be viewed online through the link available at www.sunbowl.org
Congratulations to Washington State and Central Michigan for finding a way to get the deal done and pick up the pieces of a shattered bowl season.
