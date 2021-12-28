Central Michigan University will play Washington State in Sun Bowl

The Sun Bowl Association has announced that Central Michigan University has signed on to play Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The Chippewas will be the Home team.

DETAILS: https://t.co/Nw6Mw73nZP#GameOn pic.twitter.com/Xcp2zA5L1m — Sun Bowl Association (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 28, 2021

The Miami Hurricanes had to pull out of the bowl game earlier this week due to covid protocol, and the Chippewas lost their opponent (Boise State) due to similar issues causing the Barstool Arizona Bowl to be cancelled altogether.

ESPN reports:

The bowl games and respective conferences worked out an arrangement for the Sun Bowl to move forward with a game, while the Arizona Bowl became the fourth bowl game to be canceled for COVID-19 reasons.

Team reps had this to say:

(Photos frm this evening): Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas working the phone & his magic the last 30 hrs or so. Bernie, SBA staff & BoD pulled it off! The @TonyTheTigerSB is back on! @WSUCougarFB will face @CMU_Football this Friday in #ElPaso. #BowlSeason #SunBowl #EPT https://t.co/NI6gyCxzQk pic.twitter.com/g7mPR3OnLc — Ivan Pierre Aguirre : El Paso Visuals (@i_p_a_1) December 28, 2021

Excited to take part in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl‼️#FireUpChips ⬆️ | @TonyTheTigerSB pic.twitter.com/DoLb6JqaNs — CMU Football (@CMU_Football) December 28, 2021

All information for the game can be viewed online through the link available at www.sunbowl.org

Congratulations to Washington State and Central Michigan for finding a way to get the deal done and pick up the pieces of a shattered bowl season.