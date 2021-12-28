 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Central Michigan University will play Washington State in Sun Bowl

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the football bowl season

Sunbowl inks new opponent for Washington State

The Sun Bowl Association has announced that Central Michigan University has signed on to play Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The Chippewas will be the Home team.

The Miami Hurricanes had to pull out of the bowl game earlier this week due to covid protocol, and the Chippewas lost their opponent (Boise State) due to similar issues causing the Barstool Arizona Bowl to be cancelled altogether.

Congratulations to Washington State and Central Michigan for finding a way to get the deal done and pick up the pieces of a shattered bowl season.

