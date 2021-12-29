FatBoyEats - Dessert Edition

As 2021 winds down, I wanted to look back at 12 of my favorite desserts from the year. For those unfamiliar, I tweet using the hashtag #FatBoyEats to make finding my posts easier. I’ve listed these in no particular order, so lets just dive in:

Stuffed Red Velvet Cake - Ya boy has a serious sweet tooth, and my Red Velvet seems to be a fan favorite. I layered and stuffed this bad baby with a generous amount of Vanilla pudding.

Fooled around in the kitchen this evening and made a Stuffed Red Velvet Cake. Would you eat this? #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/aODt4fezQD — KappaCane (@KappaCane) September 29, 2021

Strawberry Kiwi Ring - I enjoy fresh fruits, and this is one way to incorporate them into my diet. This was a light and delicious dessert with only 4 ingredients.

Frosted Lemon Bundt Cake - This was very light and moist, so it didn't last long in my household. I love citrus flavored dishes, so this was an easy choice.

Carrot Cake - My mom loves Carrot Cake, so I made this for her and it was easily one of her favorites.

Butter Pecan Cake - Had to hook up something sweet for the UNC watch party. This didn't survive the night.

Made a lil bit of cake for the homies today… Happy Birthday y’all ❤️ #ButterPecan #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/ESun8ib21w — KappaCane (@KappaCane) October 17, 2021

Devils Food Cake - Another follower request, I made this cake a homemade Vanilla Almond Cream Cheese Drizzle and knocked it out of the park. See the inside on my IG here.

Back on that Fat Boy shit‼️ #DevilsFoodCake with a homemade Vanilla Almond Cream Cheese Drizzle. Topped with Chocolate Cake Crumbles. #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/jdlMXQlwkS — KappaCane (@KappaCane) July 11, 2021

Salted Caramel Apple Cheesecake - I was craving these for like a week before finally making them. So happy I did...

I’m in my kitchen making Salted Caramel Apple Cheesecake Cupcakes . Half with nuts & half without… #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/4mXv5TzQA4 — KappaCane (@KappaCane) October 27, 2021

Layered Lemon Cake Donuts - I mean... they're cake donuts... I need more of these STAT!

Y’all like cake donuts?



I made a batch of freshly layered Lemon Cake Donuts. My GOD these things are good! #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/pEd1CIOKDY — KappaCane (@KappaCane) July 9, 2021

Orange Cranberry Cake Cup - w/ an Orange Marmalade Crème, Cranberry Relish, and Whipped Cream. I couldn't decide what I wanted to do with this, so I threw it in a cup and ate it quickly!

Orange Cranberry Cake Cup w/ an Orange Marmalade Crème, Cranberry Relish, and Whipped Cream. #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/6MVP5KGaum — KappaCane (@KappaCane) September 1, 2021

Banana Cream Pie - Thanks to @GotDeezMunchiez for the request. I’d never made one of these before, and it was well worth the effort!

Made a Banana Cream Pie thanks to @GotDeezMunchiez for the request #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/Zdwavf6PZp — KappaCane (@KappaCane) August 8, 2021

Blueberry Cheesecake Cobbler - Cobbler is such an easy dessert to make, and I’m a sucker for easy desserts. There are more pics of this and the rest of these desserts on my IG page.

I just made a bangin Blueberry Cheesecake Cobbler... much better presentation than the last... I’m waiting on it to cool down now so I can dig in #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/3ck3WWMAh7 — KappaCane (@KappaCane) March 31, 2021

Guava Cheesecake Mini’s - Another craving that got the best of me. My kids really liked this set of cakes.

Y’all like Cheesecake? I made some Guava Cheesecake Mini’s today that turned out spectacular! #FatBoyEats pic.twitter.com/zslPIHUeww — KappaCane (@KappaCane) August 4, 2021

That’s it for now, but don’t worry, I’ll be back with some more treats in the days ahead. Look out for a rendition of Kappa’s Smoothies coming soon. You can also stimulate your palette by checking out Kappa’s favorite dishes of 2021.

What was your favorite dessert above? Seen something on my timeline that didn’t make it here but should have? Let me know in the comments below, and be sure to follow me on Twitter and on Instagram for more scrumptious adventures.