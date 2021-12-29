 clock menu more-arrow no yes

#FatBoyEats - Dessert Edition

Kappa’s kitchen is a busy place, and we’re recapping some of his Dessert highlights of 2021

By KappaCane
Stuffed Red Velvet Cake
@KappaCane

As 2021 winds down, I wanted to look back at 12 of my favorite desserts from the year. For those unfamiliar, I tweet using the hashtag #FatBoyEats to make finding my posts easier. I’ve listed these in no particular order, so lets just dive in:

Stuffed Red Velvet Cake - Ya boy has a serious sweet tooth, and my Red Velvet seems to be a fan favorite. I layered and stuffed this bad baby with a generous amount of Vanilla pudding.

Strawberry Kiwi Ring - I enjoy fresh fruits, and this is one way to incorporate them into my diet. This was a light and delicious dessert with only 4 ingredients.

Frosted Lemon Bundt Cake - This was very light and moist, so it didn't last long in my household. I love citrus flavored dishes, so this was an easy choice.

Carrot Cake - My mom loves Carrot Cake, so I made this for her and it was easily one of her favorites.

Butter Pecan Cake - Had to hook up something sweet for the UNC watch party. This didn't survive the night.

Devils Food Cake - Another follower request, I made this cake a homemade Vanilla Almond Cream Cheese Drizzle and knocked it out of the park. See the inside on my IG here.

Salted Caramel Apple Cheesecake - I was craving these for like a week before finally making them. So happy I did...

Layered Lemon Cake Donuts - I mean... they're cake donuts... I need more of these STAT!

Orange Cranberry Cake Cup - w/ an Orange Marmalade Crème, Cranberry Relish, and Whipped Cream. I couldn't decide what I wanted to do with this, so I threw it in a cup and ate it quickly!

Banana Cream Pie - Thanks to @GotDeezMunchiez for the request. I’d never made one of these before, and it was well worth the effort!

Blueberry Cheesecake Cobbler - Cobbler is such an easy dessert to make, and I’m a sucker for easy desserts. There are more pics of this and the rest of these desserts on my IG page.

Guava Cheesecake Mini’s - Another craving that got the best of me. My kids really liked this set of cakes.

That’s it for now, but don’t worry, I’ll be back with some more treats in the days ahead. Look out for a rendition of Kappa’s Smoothies coming soon. You can also stimulate your palette by checking out Kappa’s favorite dishes of 2021.

What was your favorite dessert above? Seen something on my timeline that didn’t make it here but should have? Let me know in the comments below, and be sure to follow me on Twitter and on Instagram for more scrumptious adventures.

