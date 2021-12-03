Championship Weekend Lines and Picks

Nice to go out with a bang, as I went 5-2 last week. With the regular season now complete, my 13-week record against the spread at 52-38-1. Time to put a bow on this strong season, just in time for the holidays...

As usual, all lines are courtesy of DraftKings...

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Oregon vs. Utah (-3). I don’t think last time was a fluke. Utah’s one of those red-hot teams that you don’t want to play right now. Hard to beat a team twice, but I think the Utes claim the PAC-12 title tonight. I hope I’m wrong, for the record.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State; OVER 46. Baylor’s played some solid defense in big games, but I think this number is just low enough for these two to get over. 27-20 type of game.

Georgia vs. Alabama (+6.5). Vegas is hanging the hook for folks to take Georgia. I’m going the other way here, even though Georgia has been dominant all season and Bama has hung on through some close games. Call this nothing more than a gut feeling.

Wake Forest vs. Pitt (-3.5). I think this will be the Heisman-moment-type of game that should get Kenny Pickett a seat at the Downtown Athletic Club next week. Pitt wins a shootout, just barely covers the number.

Houston (+10.5) vs. Cincinnati. I have no idea what to make of Cincinnati right now. They won a battle at East Carolina last week, but they crushed SMU the week before. Houston catching double digit points seems like a pretty solid cushion, so I’ll roll with that.

Iowa (+10.5) vs. Michigan. The money line for Iowa is +340, and I definitely think they can win this game, so that’d be a handsome payout if you’re feeling froggy. For sure I love Iowa getting 10.5 points. This is going to be a slowed-down, ugly battle that Iowa wants. Close game.

Western Kentucky vs. UTSA (+3.5). I know UTSA stumbled last week, but I don’t think their ground game is going to let them down on Saturday. Tight game, so I’ll take the 11-1 team getting the field goal plus a hook.