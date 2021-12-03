REPORTS: Miami closing in on new AD

It is no secret that the Miami Hurricanes have been searching for a new Athletic Director. And, there’s been LOTS of chatter about it. Rumors. Innuendos. Obvious leaks from Miami-affiliated parties who are upset they’re on the outside looking in. All of it.

But, let’s cut to the heart of the matter: on Friday evening, Barry Jackson from The Miami Herald (and others) reported that Miami was targeting Clemson AD Dan Radakovich for the open AD spot at Miami. Jackson went so far as to say the job was Radakovich’s to have, if he wanted it.

UM will try to close deal with Clemson's Radakovich this weekend. Job is his if he wants it. If not, they'll turn to 3 high-level administrators from schools in SEC, Mountain West, Pac-12. And Cristobal pursuit to continue: https://t.co/2dTTHmhyC3 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 4, 2021

This came hours after a report from an Oregon reporter stated that Radakovich had accepted the job. That was reported to be premature by Jackson and many others, but still, there was plenty of smoke suggesting there’s fire here.

Then, later in the evening, former Clemson basketball player turned journalist Terrence Oglesby reported that Radakovich was informing staffers at Clemson he was leaving for Miami.

Dan Radakovich now informing staff at Clemson that he will be departing for Miami. — Terrence Oglesby (@CoachTO22) December 4, 2021

This would be a major coup for Miami. The Canes are trying to instill a new era in the Athletic Department, and Radakovich, who got his Master’s from UM and started his administrative career in Coral Gables, would be a major player in that new direction. Clemson has enjoyed a golden age of football under his leadership, winning 2 national championships and 6 consecutive ACC titles. And, Clemson’s other sports have been solid or better under Radakovich’s leadership, which is something Miami would love to have happen as well, as the Canes’ struggles athletically ave definitely not been limited to the gridiron.

Obviously, this isn’t done yet. But if you pair the original report fro The Oregonian, the reports from Jackson (and many others, trust me), and the Oglesby — a connected Clemson alum — tweet, and there’s plenty to lead you to believe that Miami is days away from announcing a poaching of an AD of the highest order.

But before you get too excited, Brett McMurphy of ActionNetwork reported that the Oglesby report was inaccurate.

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich had not accepted Miami AD position as of late Friday night, but remains in discussions, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Decision expected in coming days. A report that Radakovich informed staff he’s leaving is not accurate, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2021

So, the Source wars continue.

The next step would be to secure the services of a new football coach, with Oregon’s Mario Cristobal being the #1 candidate there.

We’re obviously tracking it all, but things seem to be moving toward a conclusion, and the beginning of a new chapter for Miami athletics and Canes Football.

Stay tuned.

Go Canes