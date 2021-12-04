Welcome to the U, Wesley Bissainthe

On Saturday evening, Miami got a huge and improbable recruiting win when Miami (FL) Central 4-star LB Wesley Bissainthe committed to The U!

MIAMI CENTRAL LB WESLEY BISSAINTHE COMMITS TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI!!!! — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) December 4, 2021

A 6’1” 200lb All-American, Bissainthe is the prototype for a modern linebacker. He has great size and room to grow his frame further, and pairs that with very good athleticism and instincts. All of those are a major boost for any recruiting class, but moreso for the hometown Canes.

Like many star players from SoFLA, Bissainthe has been a known commodity for years. He’s starred for powerhouse Miami Central, and has proven his worth on the field time and time again. And, in terms of his worth, though only rated a 4-star prospect in this class, there are more than a few recruiting analysts who prefer Bissainthe to 2021 5-star recruit Terrence Lewis, who played next to Bissainthe on the Central defense a season ago.

Through his recruitment, Bissainthe has always been at the top of the list for Miami. And while that was clear, it was clear that other teams were fully invested in getting the talented linebacker on their roster as well. But, as time went on, this turned into a two-team battle:

Miami vs Florida State.

Both Miami’s Manny Diaz and Florida State’s Mike Norvell went in-home with Bissainthe and his family in the days leading up to this announcement. But, even as Bissainthe took the screen on livestream to make his commitment, neither team felt fully confident.

However, Bissainthe removed any doubt from the situation and committed to Miami over FSU and Florida.

Here’s an evaluation of Bissainthe by 247sports Southeast Region Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins:

A new-age linebacker that can play all three downs. Not only gets the job done on Friday nights as a blitzer and gap stuffer, but has also proven to be rather serviceable in pass coverage. Tested well on the lasers the summer before junior season, which makes sense given overall play speed. Flies to the football and usually arrives on the scene with the intentions of nailing someone. Agile feet allow him to skirt blocks and make stops. Seems to be the most comfortable when he’s asked to come downhill and corral ball carriers, but understands how to turn and run with wide receivers/tight ends out of the slot or stick with running backs coming out of the backfield. Ability to close gaps is without a doubt a strength at this point in his development, but must stop over pursuing and get better at finishing off tackles. Could also get a little more flexible and will need to tack on some mass in hopes of not getting pushed around at the next level. Produced as both a sophomore and junior before turning into a team leader as a senior at one of the most storied programs in Miami-Dade. Figures to settle in as an off-ball linebacker in a 3-4 or 4-3 look given size and frame (checks in at roughly 6-foot-1, 205 pounds). Should be able to contribute after a year or two on campus and has what it take to eventually lace up the cleats on Sundays if everything comes together.

Bissainthe joins a sparse but talented 2022 recruiting class for Miami. He is the 9th player to commit to Miami’s 2022 recruiting class, and slots in as the 2nd highest rated player in the group, trailing just CB Khaumari Rogers.

IT’S A PARTY!!!!

Welcome to the U, Wesley!!