Observations on Championship Saturday

Sitting here watching Championship Saturday and it’s hard not seeing the Miami Hurricanes play for a title in yet another season. Miami hasn’t won a team championship in any sport since 2001 when the football team won their last national championship. The mediocrity in the football program has been especially astounding as Miami has never won an ACC championship as a member of the league it joined back in 2004. Each year we suffer through scenarios that could lead to Miami making the championship only to lose in spectacular fashion to a team we’re favored to beat. Miami fans want to win again, and to do so consistently. Seeing teams like the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers dominate the college football landscape over the last decade+ has put incredible pressure on the administration at The U to deliver or be replaced. Add to that, the pressure being exerted by National media pundits and on social media and it appears the end may be nigh for the current administration.

Here’s another thing — Twitter has never experienced Miami being on top of CFB. I promise y’all are NOT READY for that. As a fan who has lived through ALL of Miami’s success in football let me just warn you, you’re going to HATE us if we ever figure this out — Stanton (@StantonThe3rd) December 3, 2021

A lot needs to happen in the next 10 months for this program to turn around, and the commitment today by 4 star Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe could be a catalyst for that as Miami has suffered from subpar LB play over the last couple of seasons under the direction of Manny Diaz. Expect Bissainthe to play early, and often, if he does indeed ink his National Letter of Intent with Miami on December 15th.

Let’s hope our bowl game is the start of a new and successful chapter in the story of the Miami Hurricanes football program. We can start by building upon the momentum that the young stars such as Tyler Van Dyke, Jaylen Knighton, Leonard Taylor, James Williams, Chase Smith, and others were able to generate this season. With a good recruiting class, a new Athletic Director, a new Offensive Coordinator, and potentially a new Head Coach, we appear poised for change. That’d be beautiful, and I’ll raise a glass to that.