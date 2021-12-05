ProCanes Week 12 Highlights and NFL Week 13 Preview

Week 12 ProCane of the Week: DE/Jaelan Phillips - (four tackles, 3.0 sacks, 1 pass deflected) Phillips has been impressive all year and has certainly eliminated the doubts concerning him that led up to last year’s NFL Draft. His meteoric rise in 2020 led to his 18th overall draft placement.

In week 12, Phillips took it to a whole other level as he graded second amongst all edge rushers with a 90.0 grade according to PFF. He also led all edge rushers with three sacks and seven pressures. On the season, Phillips only trails Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in total sacks as Phillips has tallied eight on the season.

After transferring from UCLA at the collegiate level, Phillips was able to make himself comfortable and at home in Miami. Now he is doing the same at the NFL level with the Dolphins.

Jaelan Phillips in Week 12 | All edge rushers:



90.0 PFF Grade (2nd)

3 sacks (1st)

7 pressures (T-1st)



PFF’s Rookie of Week 12 pic.twitter.com/JFxFlTnSzL — PFF (@PFF) November 30, 2021

ProCanes Week 12 Highlights:

Last Thursday during the national broadcast of the Lions vs. Bears, Fox announcer, Troy Aikman, proclaimed “Iowa University” was Tight End U after TJ Hockenson made a big play. Minutes later, Bears tight end, Jimmy Graham, scored a touchdown as the veteran has returned to Chicago at full health. On Sunday, rookie Texans’ tight end, Brevin Jordan, also found the endzone. Finally, on Sunday night, Browns tight end, David Njoku, also scored a touchdown. I’m not saying these tight ends were put on notice of Aikman’s proclamation, but there is, and always has been, only one #TEU and it is the University of Miami.

In the Texans vs. Jets game, there was also a nice performance by New York wide receiver, Braxton Berrios, who had four receptions on eight targets, including a nice 46-yard scamper.

Most of the remaining top performers were on the defensive side of the ball as Jaguars safety, Rayshawn Jenkins, led ProCanes with eight tackles. In addition, his teammate, Shaquille Quarterman, accumulated a career high seven tackles. Tackling machine, Raiders Denzel Perryman, also added seven tackles.

Week 13 Projected ProCane of the Week: DE/Jaelan Phillips - Why not stick with the hot hand? Phillips has a mini reunion in Miami today with fellow 2020 defensive end Quincy Roche who visits with the New York Giants.

Most sacks in 2021 | rookies:



Micah Parsons - 10

Jaelan Phillips - 8

Azeez Ojulari - 6

Odafe Oweh - 5



: @dallascowboys | @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/Voh39heXmp — PFF (@PFF) November 29, 2021

Week 13 Games and Week 12 ProCanes Stats:

Sunday Games:

(DraftKings Odds as of 2:00pm EST Saturday)

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Bucs:

CB Dee Delaney - four defensive snaps

K Jose Borregales - Practice Squad (protected)

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Bears:

CB Artie Burns - two tackles

FS Deon Bush - one tackle

TE Jimmy Graham - two receptions for 34 yards, one touchdown

P Pat O’Donnell - four punts, 45.8 yards/punt, 51-yard long, two inside 20

Cardinals:

OL Danny Isidora - Bye Week

JIMMY GRAHAM TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/KqVDc7BmHh — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) November 25, 2021

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Vikings:

WR KJ Osborn - one reception for five yards

TE Chris Herndon - eight offensive snaps

New York Giants (4-7) (+6.0) @ Miami Dolphins (5-7)

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Dolphins:

DE Jaelan Phillips - four tackles, 3.0 sacks, 1 pass deflected

WR Allen Hurns - Injured Reserve

S Sheldrick Redwine - one tackle

RB Duke Johnson - Practice Squad

Giants:

DE Trent Harris - seven special teams snaps

DE Quincy Roche - three tackles

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Jets:

WR Braxton Berrios - four receptions for 46 yards

Indianapolis Colts (6-6) (-10.0) @ Houston Texans (2-9)

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Colts:

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - three tackles

K Michael Badgley - 4/4 XP, 1/1 FG (45-yard long)

Texans:

TE Brevin Jordan - three receptions for 23 yards, one touchdown

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Raiders:

LB Denzel Perryman - seven tackles, 1 QBHit

WFT:

OL Ereck Flowers - 84 offensive snaps (100%)

CB Corn Elder - Inactive

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Jaguars:

S Rayshawn Jenkins - eight tackles

C Brandon Linder - 73 offensive snaps (100%)

LB Shaquille Quarterman - seven tackles (career high)

OG KC McDermott - no snaps

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Ravens:

DE Calais Campbell - inactive

RB Gus Edwards (Transfer) - Injured Reserve

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Seahawks:

RB DeeJay Dallas - three rushes for four yards, five receptions for 27 yards

RB Travis Homer - inactive

CB Michael Jackson - Practice Squad

WR Phillip Dorsett - Cut from Practice Squad (meeting with Houston Texans)

49ers:

WR Travis Benjamin - three offensive snaps

#Texans this weekend are meeting with former #Patriots and #Seahawks WR Phillip Dorsett #WeAreTexans

The Houston GM Nick Caserio has some history with Dorsett. pic.twitter.com/tn4lvOKseF — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 4, 2021

Monday Night Football:

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Bills:

OG Jon Feliciano - Out

DE Gregory Rousseau - three tackles

S Jaquan Johnson - one tackle

Bye Week:

ProCanes Updates Week 12

Cleveland Browns (6-6)

Browns:

DE Joe Jackson - inactive

TE David Njoku - three receptions for 35 yards, one touchdown

WR Lawrence Cager (Transfer) - Practice Squad

Packers:

DE Jonathan Garvin - no snaps

DT RJ McIntosh - Practice Squad

Titans:

S Jamal Carter - Practice Squad