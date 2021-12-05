El Paso here we come: Miami Hurricanes accept bid to Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Hurricanes accepted a bid to play in the 2021 Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX. The Canes will face off against the Washington State Cougars in the game.

We’re headed to El Paso on December Thirty-Fir-r-rst! pic.twitter.com/i7BuuWsmtM — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 5, 2021

IT’S OFFICIAL! @WSUCougarFB vs @CanesFootball on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at 10 a.m. (MT) @BowlSeason is here!!! pic.twitter.com/XuDFwXYes7 — Sun Bowl Association (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 5, 2021

As noted in the embedded tweet, the game will be played on December 31st at 12pm Noon Eastern/10AM Mountain. That’s an early body clock game, so the Canes need to be ready for that.

Miami has previously played in the Sun Bowl. In 2010, the Canes lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 33-17, and in 2015, Miami lost to their opponent in the game this year, Washington State, by a score of 20-14. Miami famously (infamously) ran a halfback pass in a blizzard with Joseph Yearby in 2015 and it went.....like you’d expect that play to have gone.

This year’s version of the Sun Bowl features a pair of 7-5 teams who finished 2nd in their respective divisions — Miami in the ACC Coastal and Wazzu in the Pac-12 North.

Here is the release on accepting this bowl bid from Miami Athletics:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami football program announced Sunday that it has accepted a bid to the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and will take on Washington State in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 31. The game will be aired live at 12 p.m. ET on CBS, 560 WQAM and Mundial 990 AM. Miami’s appearance in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl marks the ninth straight year and 45th time in school history the Hurricanes have competed in a bowl game. Miami owns a 20-24 overall record in 44 previous bowl games. Miami’s matchup with Washington State (7-5, 6-3 Pac-12) is only the second all-time meeting between the two schools – both of which will have occurred in the Sun Bowl. Miami lost the 2015 edition of the bowl game to the Cougars, 20-14. The Hurricanes (7-5, 5-3 ACC) are making their third overall bowl appearance in El Paso. Miami also faced Notre Dame in the 2010 Sun Bowl. Hurricane Club members receive priority access to bowl game tickets. An application to request tickets has been emailed to all Hurricane Club members with the deadline of Wednesday, December 8th at 5 pm. Public on-sale will start on Thursday, December 9th at 9 am. For more information on the 2021 Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl, visit www.sunbowl.org.

While Wazzu already has a new coach after firing Nick Rolovich for cause due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Miami could have a new coach, or interim coach, or the same coach by 12/31. If you haven’t heard, Miami’s trying to get Mario Cristobal from Oregon, but those efforts are still ongoing.

Either way, this is another bowl game for Miami, and another showcase for star QB Tyler Van Dyke. And, it’s a chance to win their 2nd bowl game in the last 15 years. I mean, if they can put together the kind of effort needed to beat Wazzu on New Year’s Eve.

So mark your calendars and.....that’s about it. Cuz I know EYE am not going to El Paso, TX (one of the worst places I’ve ever been to in my LIFE) for this game. But I’ll sure be watching and rooting for the Canes to put on a good show, get a season-ending win, and ride the momentum forward to 2022 and beyond.

Let’s go win a bowl game, you guys!

Go Canes