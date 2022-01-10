BREAKING: Gilbert Frierson expected to sign $50k NIL deal

Our friends over at Footballville are reporting a lucrative deal is in the works for Coconut Grove’s own Gilbert Frierson who is expected to sign a deal with the newly launched “LifeWallet”. The Miami Hurricanes starting Striker is making more headlines today.

Gilbert Frierson will be signing a $50k NIL deal with @JohnHRuiz Life Wallet — Footballville (@Footballville) January 10, 2022

Excited to launch LifeWallet today. As promised, LifeWallet provides healthcare practitioners access to your entire health history, including critical medical information that could save your life or that of a loved one. THE TIME IS NOW!!! https://t.co/E4N3hn2sgj pic.twitter.com/YE804s80wv — John H. Ruiz (@JohnHRuiz) January 10, 2022

But wait, There's more

Frierson is also making other news today with reports that he is the Plaintiff in a lawsuit being brought by John Ruiz as they are suing the NCAA and FHSAA for name Image and Likeness

Promised that today was a big day. We just sued the NCAA and FHSAA. Will post the press release shortly. We will be live at 2 pm Join us on zoom https://t.co/tFBJZpaLGt — John H. Ruiz (@JohnHRuiz) January 10, 2022

Reactions are beginning to hit the timeline on Twitter

I’m definitely intrigued by the idea of NIL for high school students and interested to see where this lawsuit by John Ruiz goes.



High schoolers can have jobs. Who’s to say that something like streaming on Twitch or making TikTok/YouTube content is a “benefit” and not a job? https://t.co/a5zVP2oIo3 — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) January 10, 2022

Gilbert Frierson from Miami. — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) January 10, 2022

We’ll keep an eye on these fast moving developments and report back as new information becomes available.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.