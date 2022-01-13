Former ‘Canes are thriving after their playing careers

The Miami Hurricanes have a few former members of The U brotherhood that are making noise in the football world... off the field. With Ken Dorsey’s Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs, he’s not the only former ‘Cane champion that’s all over websites like Football Scoop this year.

Here are three other former Hurricanes that are doing big things in the world of college football since their playing careers ended.

Bubba McDowell

Former Miami Hurricanes defensive back and NFL All-Pro Bubba McDowell has recently been named the head coach at Prairie View A&M. McDowell is in his 11th season as a coach at Prairie View, having been promoted from defensive backs coach to interim head coach and now to the full-time head coaching position.

A graduate of Merritt Island High School in Florida, McDowell went on to star for the Hurricanes during the Decade of Dominance. McDowell was as starting cornerback for the 1987 National Championship Hurricanes team, and a 3rd round draft choice of the then Houston Oilers in 1989.

McDowell played for the Oilers from ‘89 through the 1994 season, before playing with the Carolina Panthers in 1995. In 1991, McDowell was named an All-Pro. His other accolades include Houston Oilers’ Man of the Year, the Human Enrichment of Life “Young African American Achiever” award, amongst others.

McDowell got back into coaching, first as a high school coach, and then moved up the collegiate ranks. Side note: McDowell is one of my all-time favorite Hurricanes.

Glenn Cook

Former Hurricanes linebacker Glenn Cook is interviewing for the Chicago Bears general manager position this week. Cook, a linebacker for Miami from 2004-2008, has been a fast riser in the front office world of the NFL. While at Miami, Cook was known for being a cerebral player with a high football IQ that directed the defense on the field.

What to know about Glenn Cook, the Cleveland Browns VP of player personnel, who interviewed for the Chicago Bears GM job https://t.co/7pOjFYvX0C # pic.twitter.com/c8JnstwrwV — Ron Bohning (@RonBohning) January 13, 2022

Also a former minor league baseball player for the Chicago Cubs, Cook is currently the Cleveland Browns Vice President of Player Personnel. Prior to this role, Cook has served as the Browns Assistant Director of Pro Scouting, as a Pro Scout for the Green Bay Packers, and as a scouting assistant for the Indianapolis Colts.

Joel Rodriguez

Former University of Miami and Pace High School offensive lineman Joel Rodriguez has joined the Akron Zips coaching staff as their offensive line coach. Rodriguez played for the Hurricanes from 2001-2004, and was on both the All-BIG EAST and All-ACC Academic teams. Rodriguez was a member of the ‘Canes 2001 National Championship team.

Rodriguez spent a season on the Tennessee Titans practice squad, and another year with NFL Europe, before turning to coaching. Over his coaching journey, Rodriguez has coached at The U, as well as serving as a Graduated Assistant at Ole Miss, as an assistant at Florida International, Bryant, and Fordham.

At Akron, Rodriguez will reunite with new head coach Joe Moorhead. Moorhead and Rodriguez coached together at Fordham from 2012-2014 where their offense set FCS records for points, passing yards, and total offense in 2013.