BREAKING: ProCane and New York Jet, Braxton Berrios, Named to NFL All-Pro First-Team

The AP announced the NFL All-Pro Rosters for the 2021 season and the Canes’ faithful noted a pleasant surprise when 2018 Miami graduate, Braxton Berrios, earned First-Team All-Pro Honors at the kick return position.

1st Team All-Pro as a Kick Returner…What an incredible honor, truly don’t have the words other than Thank you to my teammates that made this possible, couldn’t have done it without you guys!! — Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) January 14, 2022

The impetus behind Berrios’ accolades were a 102-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 15, but he also was amongst the league’s best in yard per return (30.4). Berrios. Berrios also finished the season 46 receptions on 65 targets for 431 yards and two touchdowns, as well as two rushing scores.

Doubted time and time again, Berrios is the epitome of a player you want on your team and he is now proving that on a weekly basis in the box score as he also scored a touchdown in three consecutive weeks. The way he did it may be even more impressive as he scored his first career rushing touchdown in week 15, his first career kickoff return touchdown in week 16 (102-yards), and a receiving and rushing touchdown in week 17. Even more, his Pro Football Focus grade amongst wide receivers since week 12 ranks fourth in the entire NFL behind Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Tee Higgins - an objectively elite group to be a part of.

The @AP_Sports announced it’s All Pro team today. One Jets player was voted to the team: Kick returner Braxton Berrios. #Jets pic.twitter.com/a34DExO2un — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 14, 2022

Unfortunately, Berrios was sidelined due to an injury in Week 18 but he absolutely rose to the occasion in Jets’ wide receiver room that saw injuries to Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, and Corey Davis. Berrios played in the most games (16), had the second most receptions (46), and third most yards (431) amongst receivers, as well as the second most touchdowns on the team (5). For the guy who could barely be contained before beating the Seminoles at the Doak, Canes’ faithful knows how very well-deserved a big pay day for Berrios is this offseason.

The former Miami valedictorian at Miami’s School of Business Administration started off his NFL career a bit rocky after being drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round in 2018. After taking a red-shirt first year, he was cut the following season. Recently, Berrios gave an insightful answer on his career mindset after being cut by the Patriots: “There’s two wolves living in you, one is good and one is bad. The one you feed is the one who wins.”

Braxton Berrios with the "convicts" TD celebration pic.twitter.com/R0Cjk66PQ7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 12, 2017

The good wolf has always been in Berrios who has taken on any task for the Jets and more, as he has stated numerous times that he loves kick/punt returning.: “I absolutely love it. I think there’s something about it that it’s kind of an adrenaline rush that I get nowhere else. I truly do. I love returning. You know, I study them as players and really their whole game - as receivers, things they do without the ball and obviously punt returning, as well.” Berrios has frequently repeated to the Jets’ media.

The fan favorite has proved the doubters wrong, initially as a 5-8, 165lb three-star recruit out of Raleigh, NC. The latest example likely being the most impressive. Congratulations Braxton!

Raiders linebacker, Denzel Perryman, also earned two votes at the linebacker position.