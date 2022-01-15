ProCanes to Watch in the NFL Playoffs

The NFL Postseason starts today and the Canes usually have a strong a presence into the winter months. This year, the Canes’ slate is relatively low, but nonetheless there are some performers to watch on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday games.
Saturday Games:
(DraftKings Odds as of 12:00pm EST Saturday)
Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)(+6.0) @ Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
Raiders:
LB Denzel Perryman - Perryman earned his first career Pro Bowl this season as he went on to set the Raiders’ single season record for combined tackles in a season with 154. He was a big contributor to Vegas’ playoff berth and would be needed if Raiders want to pull off an upset.
Miami Hurricane Denzel Perryman set the #Raiders’ single season record for tackles with 154 this year, breaking the previous record of 146 set by Greg Biekert in 1998.— GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) January 13, 2022
Biekert played 16 games that season, while Perryman set the record in only 15 games. pic.twitter.com/LIrSQwPcUH
New England Patriots (10-7)(+5.0) @ Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Bills:
DE Gregory Rousseau - The first round pick has been a great pass rusher in his rookie campaign and could wreak havoc on Mac Jones today.
S Jaquan Johnson - Johnson is more of a special teams guy than a safety but last year converted a crucial trick play on a fake punt against the Patriots. Let’s see if he tries the same tonight.
OL Jon Feliciano - Feliciano has been plagued with injuries including late this year but appears good to go for tonight’s game
Highest graded rookie Edge Rushers this season— PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) January 13, 2022
1️⃣ Gregory Rousseau: 70.2
2️⃣ Kwity Paye: 69.7
3️⃣ Jonathon Cooper: 69.1
4️⃣ Odafe Oweh: 67.9 pic.twitter.com/Thy6qQxuS3
Sunday Games:
Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) (+8.0) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)
Bucs:
CB Dee Delaney - Delaney is a great underdog story regardless of where he contributes. He has had some special teams exposure and fills some roles in the secondary
K Jose Borregales - Borregales has been stuck behind Ryan Succop throughout the season but has been utilized as the Practice Squad protected player. Whether he is signed to a reserves/futures contract or picked up by another team, it’s a good sign he’ll remain in the NFL.
San Francisco 49ers (10-7) (+3.0) @ Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
49ers:
WR Travis Benjamin - The former draft pick sat out last year but has had some returning experience.
Monday Game:
Arizona Cardinals (11-6) (+4.0) @ Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
Cardinals:
OL Danny Isidora - Isidora has mostly occupied the practice squad this season.
As an aside, congratulations to New York Jets wide receiver/returner, Braxton Berrios, who earned First Team All-Pro at kick returner! He was the lone ProCane and Jet to make it, but Perryman also received two votes at linebacker.
