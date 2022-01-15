 clock menu more-arrow no yes



ProCanes to Watch in the NFL Playoffs

There are a few Key ProCanes in the Postseason

By Jake Marcus
@JakeMar81
Washington Football Team v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NFL Postseason starts today and the Canes usually have a strong a presence into the winter months. This year, the Canes’ slate is relatively low, but nonetheless there are some performers to watch on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday games.

Saturday Games:

(DraftKings Odds as of 12:00pm EST Saturday)

Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)(+6.0) @ Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Raiders:
LB Denzel Perryman - Perryman earned his first career Pro Bowl this season as he went on to set the Raiders’ single season record for combined tackles in a season with 154. He was a big contributor to Vegas’ playoff berth and would be needed if Raiders want to pull off an upset.

New England Patriots (10-7)(+5.0) @ Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Bills:
DE Gregory Rousseau - The first round pick has been a great pass rusher in his rookie campaign and could wreak havoc on Mac Jones today.
S Jaquan Johnson - Johnson is more of a special teams guy than a safety but last year converted a crucial trick play on a fake punt against the Patriots. Let’s see if he tries the same tonight.
OL Jon Feliciano - Feliciano has been plagued with injuries including late this year but appears good to go for tonight’s game

Sunday Games:

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) (+8.0) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Bucs:
CB Dee Delaney - Delaney is a great underdog story regardless of where he contributes. He has had some special teams exposure and fills some roles in the secondary
K Jose Borregales - Borregales has been stuck behind Ryan Succop throughout the season but has been utilized as the Practice Squad protected player. Whether he is signed to a reserves/futures contract or picked up by another team, it’s a good sign he’ll remain in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers (10-7) (+3.0) @ Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

49ers:
WR Travis Benjamin - The former draft pick sat out last year but has had some returning experience.

Monday Game:

Arizona Cardinals (11-6) (+4.0) @ Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Cardinals:
OL Danny Isidora - Isidora has mostly occupied the practice squad this season.

As an aside, congratulations to New York Jets wide receiver/returner, Braxton Berrios, who earned First Team All-Pro at kick returner! He was the lone ProCane and Jet to make it, but Perryman also received two votes at linebacker.

