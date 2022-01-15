ProCanes to Watch in the NFL Playoffs

The NFL Postseason starts today and the Canes usually have a strong a presence into the winter months. This year, the Canes’ slate is relatively low, but nonetheless there are some performers to watch on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday games.

Saturday Games:

(DraftKings Odds as of 12:00pm EST Saturday)

Raiders:

LB Denzel Perryman - Perryman earned his first career Pro Bowl this season as he went on to set the Raiders’ single season record for combined tackles in a season with 154. He was a big contributor to Vegas’ playoff berth and would be needed if Raiders want to pull off an upset.

Miami Hurricane Denzel Perryman set the #Raiders’ single season record for tackles with 154 this year, breaking the previous record of 146 set by Greg Biekert in 1998.



Biekert played 16 games that season, while Perryman set the record in only 15 games. pic.twitter.com/LIrSQwPcUH — GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) January 13, 2022

Bills:

DE Gregory Rousseau - The first round pick has been a great pass rusher in his rookie campaign and could wreak havoc on Mac Jones today.

S Jaquan Johnson - Johnson is more of a special teams guy than a safety but last year converted a crucial trick play on a fake punt against the Patriots. Let’s see if he tries the same tonight.

OL Jon Feliciano - Feliciano has been plagued with injuries including late this year but appears good to go for tonight’s game

Highest graded rookie Edge Rushers this season



1️⃣ Gregory Rousseau: 70.2

2️⃣ Kwity Paye: 69.7

3️⃣ Jonathon Cooper: 69.1

4️⃣ Odafe Oweh: 67.9 pic.twitter.com/Thy6qQxuS3 — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) January 13, 2022

Sunday Games:

Bucs:

CB Dee Delaney - Delaney is a great underdog story regardless of where he contributes. He has had some special teams exposure and fills some roles in the secondary

K Jose Borregales - Borregales has been stuck behind Ryan Succop throughout the season but has been utilized as the Practice Squad protected player. Whether he is signed to a reserves/futures contract or picked up by another team, it’s a good sign he’ll remain in the NFL.

49ers:

WR Travis Benjamin - The former draft pick sat out last year but has had some returning experience.

Monday Game:

Cardinals:

OL Danny Isidora - Isidora has mostly occupied the practice squad this season.

As an aside, congratulations to New York Jets wide receiver/returner, Braxton Berrios, who earned First Team All-Pro at kick returner! He was the lone ProCane and Jet to make it, but Perryman also received two votes at linebacker.

