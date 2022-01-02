ProCanes Week 16 Highlights and NFL Week 17 Preview

Week 16 ProCane of the Week: WR/Braxton Berrios - (five receptions for 37 yards, 102-yard kick return touchdown, AFC Special Teams Player of the Week) Berrios is in a contract year and is making the most of it for the Jets as a reliable target for Zach Wilson and return man specialist. Last week, Berrios had his first career rushing touchdown. And this week he had his first career return touchdown. Even more, the touchdown was an electric one that put the Jets up 13-9 and was 102 yards, tying the longest kickoff return touchdown on the 2021 season.

Berrios has always been vocal about his affinity about being a return man and he has been a reliable fixture at the position for his entire career. The hard-working slot guy should be a hot ticket item this offseason.

ProCanes Week 16 Highlights:

Speaking of hard-working slot guys, Vikings wide receiver, KJ Osborn, also scored a touchdown via the air as he tallied five receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown. Ageless Bears tight end, Jimmy Graham, tacked on another score as he had two receptions for 30 yards. Graham’s touchdown ended up being a game winner in the final minute. A younger ProCanes tight end, Brevin Jordan, is putting together a strong rookie campaign for the Texans as he had four receptions for 46 yards. Jordans’ teammate, wide receiver Philip Dorsett, has had difficulty finding a team to stick with as he returned from injury but has been productive in recent weeks and had three receptions for 55 yards in week 16. Unfortunately he injured his foot again and lands on the injured reserve to end the season.

Raiders Pro Bowl linebacker, Denzel Perryman, returned from injury and had five tackles. Bears cornerback, Deon Bush, also had five tackles. Offensive linemen, Brandon Linder (Jaguars) and Ereck Flowers (WFT), each played 100% of the offensive snaps, while Bills’ Jon Feliciano remains sideline due to COVID-19 complications.

In other unrelated ProCanes news, Reggie Wayne, Devin Hester, and Andre Johnson have been named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists.

On the verge of their names being etched in football lore forever.



Reggie Wayne, Devin Hester and Andre Johnson are Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists!

Week 17 Projected ProCane of the Week: DE/Jaelan Phillips - After accumulating six sacks in three weeks, Phillips has had a couple relative down weeks compared to his gargantuan standards to date. However, the Dolphins and Phillips face a Titans offensive line that has been hit by injuries throughout the season. Even more, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn’t exactly a Lamar Jackson scrambler and generally resembles more of a statue in the pocket.

Week 17 Games and Week 16 ProCanes Stats:

Sunday Games:

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)(-4.5) @ Washington Football Team (6-9)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

WFT:

CB Corn Elder - inactive

OG Ereck Flowers - 60 offensive snaps (100%)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) (-13.5) @ New York Jets (4-11)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

Jets:

WR Braxton Berrios - five receptions for 37 yards, 102-yard kick return touchdown

Bucs:

CB Dee Delaney - one tackle, one pass deflected

K Jose Borregales - Practice Squad (protected)

Braxton Berrios 103-yard kick return touchdown.



Max speed: 20.99 MPH, per @NextGenStats. pic.twitter.com/VNtGEeBzKJ — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 26, 2021

Miami Dolphins (8-7) (+3.0) @ Tennessee Titans (10-5)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

Dolphins:

DE Jaelan Phillips - 26 defensive snaps

WR Allen Hurns - Inactive

S Sheldrick Redwine - one tackle

RB Duke Johnson - 13 rushes, 39 yards

Titans:

S Jamal Carter - Practice Squad

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) (+16.0) @ New England Patriots (9-6)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

Jaguars:

S Rayshawn Jenkins - inactive

C Brandon Linder - 73 offensive snaps (100%), one tackle

LB Shaquille Quarterman - four tackles

OG KC McDermott - no snaps

Jaguars center Brandon Linder with kind words for James Robinson who tore his Achilles on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) (+8.5) @ Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

Raiders:

LB Denzel Perryman - five tackles

Colts:

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - three tackles

K Michael Badgley - 2/2 XP, 2/3 FG (41-yard long)

New York Giants (4-11) (+6.5) @ Chicago Bears (5-10)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

Giants:

DE Trent Harris - injured reserve

DE Quincy Roche - two tackles

Bears:

CB Artie Burns - one tackle, two passes deflected

FS Deon Bush - five tackles, one pass deflected

TE Jimmy Graham - two receptions for 30 yards, one touchdown

P Pat O’Donnell - three punts, 45.0 yards/punt, 64-yard long, one inside 20

Atlanta Falcons (7-8) (+14.0) @ Buffalo Bills (9-6)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

Bills:

OG Jon Feliciano - inactive

DE Gregory Rousseau - two QBHits, one pass deflected

S Jaquan Johnson - 14 special teams snaps

Los Angeles Rams (11-4) (-6.0) @ Baltimore Ravens (8-7)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

Ravens:

DE Calais Campbell - eight defensive snaps

RB Gus Edwards (Transfer) - Injured Reserve

Houston Texans (4-11) (+13.0) @ San Francisco 49ers (8-7)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

49ers:

WR Travis Benjamin - four offensive snaps

Texans:

TE Brevin Jordan - four receptions for 46 yards

WR Phillip Dorsett - three receptions for 55 yards

Brevin Jordan has emerged as a huge threat this season!



His 73.4 PFF Grade ranks 2nd among rookie Tight Ends

Detroit Lions (2-12-1) (+7.5) @ Seattle Seahawks (5-10)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

Seahawks:

RB DeeJay Dallas - four rushes for 15 yards, four receptions for 23 yards;

RB Travis Homer - two tackles

CB Michael Jackson - Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals (10-5) (+6.0) @ Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

Cardinals:

OL Danny Isidora - no snaps

Sunday Night Football:

Minnesota Vikings (7-8) (+13.0) @ Green Bay Packers (12-3)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

Packers:

DE Jonathan Garvin - one tackle

DT RJ McIntosh - Practice Squad

Vikings:

WR KJ Osborn - five receptions, 68 yards, one touchdown

TE Chris Herndon - six offensive snaps

Kirk Cousins hits KJ Osborn for the touchdown to keep the Vikings alive.

Monday Night Football:

Cleveland Browns (7-8) (-3.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

ProCanes Updates Week 16

Browns:

DE Joe Jackson - two tackles, one tackle for loss

TE David Njoku - two targets

S Adrian Colbert - 15 special teams snaps

WR Lawrence Cager (Transfer) - Practice Squad