CONTRIBUTORS WANTED: State of the U is adding to our staff

Over the course of the last 11+ years, State of the U has become one of the leading sites for Miami Hurricanes commentary and analysis (and the INCREDIBLY RARE breaking news hit, too!).

There are plenty of Canes sites out there, but we are very proud of what we have built and cultivated here at SOTU over the last decade and change. Former SOTU contributors now contribute to sites in the 247sports network, Rivals network, local, regional, and national media outlets, and several other Canes websites, as well.

But, life happens and people move on, so it’s time to replenish the contributing group and continue to grow and build what we’ve established here at State of the U.

And to do that, we need you!

We’re looking for motivated individuals to join our contributing group and provide commentary and analysis. We’re open any format for that commentary and analysis that fits your personal interest and ability.

Recruiting? Cool.

Historical analysis? Sure.

X’s and O’s? Why not!

Other commentary and analysis or format not listed? Let’s talk about it and see if there’s a fit! We’re open to the conversation!

We want your passion for The U to match ours, and for you to let that passion show through your work on the site!

We are looking to first and foremost find good people that are self-starters and work hard, well with others and do not mind being coached. Previous experience is highly preferred, but not required.

For any contributor application, we are asking for the following items:

Two (2) content samples. One (1) positive piece (player profile, game recap from a win, why Mario Cristobal is the guy to bring Miami back, etc), and one (1) constructive/critical piece (how to improve a specific area, what the team can do to replace an injured player, reaction to a loss or coach leaving or?, etc). NOTE: you may structure your content samples in any way you see fit. Print. Video. Infographic. Other. Be as creative as you like/are able/fits your skills, interest, and chosen topic(s).

If interested, send the request items to stateoftheublog@gmail.com no later than February 6, 2022. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

We look forward to hearing from you and finding the next wave of talent to join our website.

NOTE: We routinely receive a high volume of email submissions for contributor positions. Please be patient as we sift through and find the best candidates for the present and future of State of the U.

Go Canes