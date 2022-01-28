Boom! Ed Reed drops the Hit Stick on Canes Football.

In a recent conversation with fellow Louisianan and Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen on his “Great Dane Nation” Podcast, Ed Reed got very candid about the Miami Hurricanes and the recent State of The U.

Ed didn't hold back on his assessment of the program and what he saw wrong with it in his time as the Chief of Staff.

Ed Reed on Coach Diaz being fired: “Coach had some things he needed to change, and those things did not change....”



via @GreatDaneNation pic.twitter.com/4kdKtH9jID — KappaCane (@KappaCane) January 28, 2022

Reed believes we can be back in the National Championship hunt, and went on to speak about the lack of a “championship mentality” he’s seen from some of Miami’s players since joining the program as the Chief of Staff:

"The kids truly gotta want that in the locker room. I haven’t seen that attitude since I been around there. I know kids wanna win... There’s Cancer’s here... people saying this and doing certain things that you look at like that’s not championship effort." via @GreatDaneNation pic.twitter.com/ZALPKeFGk1 — KappaCane (@KappaCane) January 28, 2022

Reed provided more insight into his role as the Chief of Staff, and how involved he is helping to develop players:

Ed Reed on his role as CoS “I got so much information that I give to these kids at different times because I know that there’s so much that they’re going through...”



via @GreatDaneNation pic.twitter.com/FYZcqwjpwE — KappaCane (@KappaCane) January 28, 2022

Ed called out the former Miami coaching staff for not being invested enough in the players, on or off the field:

“We have that experience through college and life that we can pour back into them, and that’s one of the big things like I didn’t see either man like being at the university man… I didn’t see those… see coaches pouring back into those kids you know..."



via @GreatDaneNation pic.twitter.com/0RnKlyHnb7 — KappaCane (@KappaCane) January 28, 2022

“We have that experience through college and life that we can pour back into them, and that’s one of the big things like I didn’t see either man like being at the university man… I didn’t see those… see coaches pouring back into those kids you know, and that can’t just be about football…”

Reed went on to discuss discipline

“I know how much that matters to us and our success… you know what you’re doing off the field kind of carries over… you know if you’re not handling your business off the field it carries over… man like if you... if you’re irresponsible, you know… you’re undisciplined off the field... it’s gonna show on the field.”

I agree with Ed on each of the points he made in the interview. What are your thoughts on what Ed Reed had to say? Let us know in the comments below.

You can watch the FULL VIDEO here: https://bit.ly/3tZ5IYJ

