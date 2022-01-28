 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Boom! Ed Reed drops the Hit Stick on Canes Football.

New, 7 comments

An on the record interview that every Cane’s Player, Coach, and Fan needs to see and hear.

By KappaCane
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Notre Dame at Miami
Hall of Fame Safety Ed Reed
Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a recent conversation with fellow Louisianan and Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen on his Great Dane NationPodcast, Ed Reed got very candid about the Miami Hurricanes and the recent State of The U.

Ed didn't hold back on his assessment of the program and what he saw wrong with it in his time as the Chief of Staff.

Ed Reed speaks on Miami firing Manny Diaz coach had some things that had to change and those things did not change.mp3

Reed believes we can be back in the National Championship hunt, and went on to speak about the lack of a “championship mentality” he’s seen from some of Miami’s players since joining the program as the Chief of Staff:

Ed Reed on not seeing a championship mentality with Miami Hurricanes since hes been on the staff.mp3

Reed provided more insight into his role as the Chief of Staff, and how involved he is helping to develop players:

Ed Reed speaks on what type of stuff he does as the Chief of Staff to help change the program.mp3

Ed called out the former Miami coaching staff for not being invested enough in the players, on or off the field:

Ed Reed calls out Miami coaching staff for not being invested enough into their players both on and off the field.mp3

Reed went on to discuss discipline

I agree with Ed on each of the points he made in the interview. What are your thoughts on what Ed Reed had to say? Let us know in the comments below.

You can watch the FULL VIDEO here: https://bit.ly/3tZ5IYJ

Shared with permission from our friends at @GreatDaneNation

Loading comments...