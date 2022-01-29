Landing Dave Iuli Would Be Massive For The Hurricanes

National Signing Day is quickly approaching, which means the 2022 recruiting cycle is nearly complete. Mario Cristobal and his staff are still trying to secure a few more commitments from top recruits, one of them being offensive lineman Dave Iuli.

The 4-star offensive guard has been trending to Miami recently, after taking a visit to UM earlier this month, and it seems that the Canes are in a prime spot to land the monster from Washington.

When you watch his film, this is the kind of prospect Miami has been needing more of when it comes to interior lineman. Weighing in at 315 pounds and standing 6-5, it’s not a surprise that Miami is pursuing Iuli heavily. Strong as an ox, yet light on his feet for his size, and the ability and awareness for finishing his blocks and taking on defenders, Iuli is very high on UM’s list.

2022 IOL Dave Luli (@dave_iuli) from Puyallup WA is the definition of a #NorthwestTrenchBully



At 6'5 315lbs he is a force on the OL and DL in high school. A "people eater" on the OL that loves to drive defenders into the turf. Good athlete, can block up into the 2nd level pic.twitter.com/Cwgiu3FU4t — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) January 2, 2022

When it comes to his motor, Iuli stands out as one of the better guards in the 2022 cycle, with an impressive short-area burst.

Make the move Dave Iuli pic.twitter.com/U0LxgZwf5p — Marsh Cristobal (@hurricanesmarsh) January 29, 2022

Iuli had been an Oregon commit, until Mario Cristobal leaving to Miami made him reconsider his plans. Soon after, Iuli announced he’d be de-committing from the Ducks, and UM, led by Cristobal and new offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, started to go hard after the trench bully.

Iuli signing to Miami would give the Hurricanes their only offensive line commit for the 2022 recruiting class. Earlier this week, it was announced that Logan Sagapolu would be transferring to Miami from Oregon.

Looking at Miami’s current roster and seeing who they have playing guard, guys like Jalen Rivers, Laurence Seymore and Cleveland Reed will be around for at least the next couple years. In my opinion, a guy like Iuli could be competing for a starting job in his second year.