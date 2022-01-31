Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Radar: NSD Predictions 2022

The sprint to the National Signing Day is over. The visits have finished. The calls have been made. And now, we wait and see how the Miami Hurricanes will close on the 2022 recruiting class, the first for HC Mario Cristobal.

That’s right guys, it’s prediction time. Let’s get into it.

NSD Predictions

Here they are:

5-star DE Shemar Stewart, Opa Locka (FL) Monsignor Pace — Things were trending heavily, if not unanimously, toward Texas A&M for Stewart for a long time. However, Miami and Mario Cristobal made Stewart the #1 priority from the moment Coach returned to his alma mater from Oregon, and that has Miami back in the fight. But is the late push enough to get Stewart to stay home? That is the question that needs answering here.

Prediction: Texas A&M. I just don’t have a good feeling here.

Verdict: TBD

5-star OT Joshua Conerly Jr., Seattle (WA) Rainier Beach — The Antony Muñoz Offensive Lineman of the Year will reportedly wait until March to make a decision. That distance between his Miami OV and decision date doesn’t make me feel comfortable.

Prediction: Not Miami. But we’ll have to wait a few weeks to find our for sure.

Verdict: TBD

4-star OL Dave Iuli, Pullayup (WA) — Iuli, that’s i-u-l-i, was once committed to Cristobal and Mirabal at Oregon. He’s visited Miami. He’s said Miami is in prime position for him, based upon his relationships with the named coaches. And, absent something crazy happening, I think this one is done.

Prediction: Miami

Verdict: TBD

4-star RB TreVonte’ Citizen, Lake Charles (LA) Prep — A dynamic, All-American RB, Citizen is a former LSU commit. He just visited Miami and has the Canes in his top 4.

Prediction: Miami. Kevin Smith flexes his recruiting muscles 1 week into the job.

Verdict: TBD

4-star DT Christen Miller, Ellenwood (GA) Cedar Grove — Late push by Miami here seems to have come up short.

Prediction: Georgia

Verdict: TBD

4-star EDGE R. Mason Thomas, Ft. Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons — A late rising prospect who made a name for himself in leading Gibbons to another State Championship, Thomas is an Iowa State commit who has had several other offers of late. Miami got him on campus this past weekend in an effort to flip him from the Cyclones.

Prediction: Flip to Miami. Canes have done wonders with DEs recently and I think that helps them here.

Verdict: TBD

3-star DT Ahmad Moten, Ft. Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons — the younger brother of former Canes DL Anthony Moten, Ahmad is a late-riser like his teammate Thomas. But, Miami may have been just a bit tardy to the party, it seems.

Prediction: Oklahoma

Verdict: TBD

3-star OL Anez Cooper, Pleasant Grove, AL — a massive 6’6” 352lb specimen, Cooper has been heavily pursued by Miami, and the only visit he’s taken was to Coral Gables. If he signs on Wednesday, anywhere but Miami would be a shock.

Prediction: Miami

Verdict: TBD

3-star OT Matthew McCoy, St. Augustine (FL) Creekside — 6’5” with an 80.5” wingspan, McCoy has all the measurables you want or need for a Tackle. A last weekend visit to Florida is worth noting, but it seems? like Miami has done enough to lock this one down.

Prediction: Miami

Verdict: TBD

3-star DE Jack Pyburn, Jacksonville (FL) Bolles — another late riser, Pyburn visited Miami earlier in January. But, he’s a lifelong Gator fan, comes from a family of Gator fans, and UF got him to cancel a visit to Auburn to go to Gainesville last weekend. I mean, what else is there to say?

Prediction: Alachua County

Verdict: TBD

——

Anyone other than this: Bonus for Miami

So those are my predictions for National Signing Day.

Agree with my picks? Disagree vehemently with every word I wrote? Get into the comments and let me know.

2 days from Decision Day. Let’s see what happens!

Go Canes