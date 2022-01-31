Miami Hurricanes 2022 Football Schedule announced

The ACC has released the 2022 football schedule for all teams, including the Miami Hurricanes. The Canes will look to build a positive season with new coach Mario Cristobal at the helm. And with the best QB in the ACC — Tyler Van Dyke — leading the offense, and multiple talented youngsters anchoring the defense (looking at you, James Williams and Leonard Taylor), hopefully Miami will be able to win the Coastal and go from there.

The full ACC slate is here:

Unlike the last few years which opened with name brand teams, Miami’s 2022 season will start with the annual FCS buy-game against Bethune Cookman. A tilt against Southern Miss (and RB Frank Gore Jr.) is next up on the schedule. After those two games, Miami finally hits the road for the P5 non-conference matchup of the year: the front end of a home-and-home series against the Texas A&M Aggies. The non-conference schedule concludes with Middle Tennessee State the week after aTm, and then Miami has a bye in week 5.

Following the bye week, Miami has their 8 ACC games with 4 home and 4 road. The marquee games (other than every game, cuz we’re not at a point where we can reasonably overlook any opponent) are Carolina, FSU, @ Clemson, and Pitt.

Miami. Florida State. Hard Rock Stadium. November 5th.

The final 2 games end the season, and could very well decide who wins the Coastal Division. While that may seem like pressure to some, that’s a scenario that should be enticing to Miami fans, because the Canes were out of contention PLENTY EARLY last season.

I predicted 10-2 last year — MUTLIPLE TIMES — so yeah....I’m just gonna post this schedule announcement piece and go about my evening.

But, we’ll be talking about this for a while, because the schedule is the path Miami will traverse as they attempt to win the Coastal and make it to the ACC Championship game (and beyond, but that’s the first couple of steps).

You feeling 10-2? 11-1? Or are you once bitten, twice shy like many Canes fans and think 6-6 is more likely? Let’s hear how you’re feeling.

Is it football season yet?

Go Canes