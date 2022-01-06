Nesta Jade Silvera enters the transfer portal

Miami defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera has entered the transfer portal. The fourth year big man played in 41 games for The U. Silvera logged 42 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss and two sacks in orange and green.

BREAKING: Miami DT Nesta Jade Silvera is entering the transfer portal, per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/r0uBVMmjNj — Canes Access (@CanesAccess) January 6, 2022

The six-foot-two, 306 pounder from American Heritage High School is a former blue chip four-star prospect that was ranked 50th overall in the country coming out of high school. Silvera is a former All-ACC Honorable Mention selection from the 2020 season. Check out the CAMeo in the video below: