Recruiting Radar: Miami Hurricanes recruits. prospects in the All-American Bowl

There are 2 major High School Football All-Star Games: the Army All-American Game, and the Under Armour All-American Game. Top players from around the country go to San Antonio and Orlando, respectively, to showcase their talents and compete against other top players.

The UA game was last weekend. Miami didn’t have that big of a presence in that event with signee CB Khamauri Rogers still recovering from an in-season ACL tear and unable to participate. And, several other players in the game have interest in Miami, especially with new coach Mario Cristobal in the building, but none committed to Miami last weekend, so there wasn’t much to talk about from that event.

Such is decidedly NOT the case for today’s All-American Bowl. There are multiple Miami commits, a couple players who could turn into Canes commits during the game, a few other players Miami is targeting are playing in the game, and some familiar names from the recruiting trail who elected to go elsewhere as well.

Let’s get the particulars of the game out of the way so you can watch:

All-American Bowl

Kickoff time: 1:00pm Eastern (12:00pm Central)

TV: NBC

Now that that’s out of the way, here are the players to know heading into today’s game.

East Team

This is the team you’ll probably start off rooting for, because this is the team with the players who have already signed with Miami and are definitely heading down to the Gables. And there’s another target on the East team as well.

Miami Signees

4-star TE Jaleel Skinner. The nation’s #3 TE, Skinner, a Greer, South Carolina native, attended Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy for his senior season. Skinner pulled a shocker and signed with Miami on the last day of the Early Signing Period, when Alabama, the team he originally committed to, was fully expecting to receive his NLI. You love to see it.

The 6’5” 220lb Skinner will wear #0 for the East Team in today’s game.

4-star DE Nyjalik Kelly. Currently the highest ranked player in Miami’s 2022 recruiting class, this dynamic edge rusher from Ft. Lauderdale (FL) Dillard HS is one of the top players at his position in the Country. He has good size, a quick first step, and can bend the edge well when rushing the passer.

Kelly will wear #9 on the East Team.

Miami Hurricanes 2022 Recruiting Notebook: DE Nyjalik Kelly. A talented and dynamic defender, the sky is the limit for @nyjalikkelly in his career at Miami. #Canes https://t.co/t3pk5cJ4uJ pic.twitter.com/0snsfifMsf — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) December 15, 2021

Miami Target

4-star DL Christen Miller. A 6’4” 285lb DT, Miller hails from Ellenwood (GA) Cedar Grove HS. All the usual suspects have been heavily recruiting Miller — Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State — but Miami, under new leadership, is making a run at this talented defender as well. Miller put Miami in his recently released top 5, along with Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia, and Florida A&M University (an HBCU located in Tallahassee for those wondering) as well.

Miller will wear #52 for the East team in today’s game.

West Team

While the East team has the players who have already announced and signed with Miami, the West team has multiple Miami targets on the roster, including a pair of prospects slated to announce their college commitments during the game. So the West team should have PLENTY of your focus during this game as well.

Miami Targets

4-star WR Kevin Coleman Jr. An electric playmaker, the 5’11” 170lb Coleman hails from St. Louis (MO) St. Mary’s Catholic. He is a dynamic player in space, and can impact the game as a return man and as a receiver from both inside and outside alignments. Coleman Jr. is scheduled to announce his commitment during the All-American Bowl today, and with the decision likely coming down to Miami or FSU from his finalist group (which also includes Oregon and USC). Miami is trending heavily here as of late.

Coleman will wear #1 for the West team in today’s game.

4-star DE Cyrus Moss. A towering 6’6” 220lb OLB/DE, Moss hails from Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman HS. That’s the same HS program that produced former Canes TE Brevin Jordan, QB Tate Martell, and S Bubba Bolden. Miami looks to leverage the relationship with that program again to bring in Moss to bookend the DE class opposite Kelly. On top of being a great player, Moss is also a finalist for All-American Bowl Man of the Year. Like Coleman Jr., Moss is scheduled to announce his college commitment during the game. And, like with Coleman, Miami is trending here as well.

Moss will wear #11 for the West team in today’s game.

SIDE NOTE: Coleman and Moss, in that order, would be the highest rated player in Miami’s class should they commit to the Canes today. So, either way, Miami figures to be adding to the class, at the TOP of the class. That’s how you do it.

5-star OL Joshua Conerly Jr. A 6’5” 275lb tackle, Conerly hails from Seattle (WA) Rainier Beach HS. He was recently awarded the Anthony Muñoz award as the Nation’s top lineman in the 2022 class, so his pedigree, talent, and performance, speak for themselves.

Miami is trying to leverage their relationship with Conerly, namely HS Cristobal and OL coach Mirabal who were recrutiing him to Oregon when they worked for the Ducks, to try and make inroads with Conerly Jr as the cycle progresses toward National Signing Day in February.

Conerly will wear #55 for the West team in today’s game.

4-star RB TreVonte’ Citizen. A dynamic 6’0” 217lb back, Citizen hails from Lake Charles (LA) Prep HS. He was previously committed to his homestate school — LSU — but decommitted following the Tigers’ coaching change. Miami has come up frequently in recent weeks for Citizen after offering him, but his stated closest relationship is with Auburn and RB coach/former star RB Cadillac Williams. So, grain of salt here.

Citizen will wear #2 for the West team in today’s game.

Other familiar names

I’ll put this in list form, but several other players that Miami was recruiting this cycle but committed elsewhere are in this game. So when you see them and think “wait, don’t I know that name?” you’re not crazy. You do. They just chose to go elsewhere.

East Team

OL Julian Armella

WR Isaiah Bond

OL Andrew Chamblee

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

CB Earl Little Jr.

LB DeMario Tolan

West Team

LB Devon Jackson

That should have you all set and ready to watch today’s All-American Bowl from San Antonio, Texas.

Oh, and for those wondering when Coleman Jr. and Moss are announcing their decisions, both are scheduled to step to the microphone during the 4th quarter of today’s game.

I’ll end this with a poll, because I like to do that kind of thing. And I know I’ve been absent recently, but yanno....life. Thanks for rocking with us all the way through.

Poll Which player(s) commit to Miami during the All-American Bowl today? 1. Coleman only

1. Moss only

2. Both

0. Neither vote view results 6% 1. Coleman only (23 votes)

13% 1. Moss only (50 votes)

73% 2. Both (268 votes)

6% 0. Neither (23 votes) 364 votes total Vote Now

Vote in the poll, hop in the comments, and enjoy the game! We’ll talk soon, I’m sure!

Go Canes