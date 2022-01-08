ProCanes Week 17 Highlights and NFL Week 18 Preview

Week 17 ProCane of the Week: WR/Braxton Berrios - (eight receptions, 65 yards, one receiving touchdown, one rushing touchdown) Is it any surprise to Canes’ fans that Berrios has become one of the most productive Jets receivers after being cut by the Patriots early in his career? Doubted time and time again, Berrios is the epitome of a player you want on your team and he is now proving that on a weekly basis in the box score as he has scored a touchdown in three consecutive weeks. The way he is doing it may be even more impressive as he scored his first career rushing touchdown in week 15, his first career kickoff return touchdown in week 16 (102-yards), and a receiving and rushing touchdown in week 17. Even more, his Pro Football Focus grade amongst wide receivers since week 12 ranks fourth in the entire NFL behind Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Tee Higgins - an objectively elite group to be a part of.

Unfortunately, Berrios is battling an injury and will miss week 18 but he absolutely rose to the occasion in Jets’ wide receiver room that saw injuries to Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, and Corey Davis. Berrios played in the most games (16), had the second most receptions (46), and third most yards (431) amongst receivers, as well as the second most touchdowns on the team (5). For the guy who could barely be contained before beating the Seminoles at the Doak, Canes’ faithful knows how very well-deserved a big pay day for Berrios is this offseason.

Highest graded Wide Receivers since Week 12



1️⃣ Cooper Kupp: 92.0

2️⃣ Davante Adams: 90.8

3️⃣ Tee Higgins: 89.8

4️⃣ Braxton Berrios: 87.3 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/8vpa4dBEFg — PFF NY Jets (@PFF_Jets) January 4, 2022

ProCanes Week 17 Highlights:

There is another high character and hard-working slot guy who continues to impress this season as well. Vikings wide receiver, KJ Osborn, also added a touchdown for the second week in a row as he had three receptions for 50 yards and a score. Osborn made sure to get the game ball for his quarterback, Sean Mannion, which was his first career touchdown.

.@KJ_Osborn made sure Sean Mannion got his first TD ball



: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/AtcfPxtJOe — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 7, 2022

There are a number of other young ProCanes who are impressing across the NFL including the edge tripartite of Gregory Rousseau (Bills), Jaelan Phillips (Dolphins), and Quincy Roche (Giants). The trio combined for eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and a strip sack by Rousseau. Phillips, who remained in the South Florida continues to be selfless as he earned the Dolphins’ Nat Moore Community Service Award this season. The 2021 18th overall pick was happy to stay in South Florida when the Fins selected him and at 22 years old is already proving very mature. When not instilling fear in quarterbacks on Sundays, Phillips donates ample time to Lotus House, a Miami-based women’s and children’s shelter.

Dolphins rookie Jaelan Phillips making impact on and off the field.



On Thursday, Phillips was honored for his excellent community service. https://t.co/627aogFtuF — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 6, 2022

Raiders linebacker, Denzel Perryman, has been a man on a mission this season as he seeks to break the Oakland/Las Vegas single season record of 146 combined tackles set by Greg Biekert in 1998. Perryman, a first time Pro Bowler, will almost certainly break the record as he sits at 145 combined tackles. Of note, Biekert played in 16 games in that season while Perryman will have played in his 15th on Sunday, meaning Perryman will also tally a greater tackle per game ratio.

Miami Hurricane Denzel Perryman is only two tackles away from breaking the Raiders single season record of 146 set by Greg Biekert in 1998.



Biekert played all 16 games that season, while Perryman plays his 15th game on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RJnccK6wPi — GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) January 5, 2022

Other standouts in the penultimate week include Bears defensive backs, Artie Burns and Deon Bush, as Burns had two passes deflected while Bush added an interception. The Jaguars season has been disappointing but linebacker, Shaquille Quarterman, continues to grow as he had six tackles. In the Monday Night action, the Browns tight end, David Njoku, had four receptions for 28 yards and added an impressive touchdown catch.