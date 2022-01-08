Welcome to the U, Cyrus Moss

Miami added another big piece to the 2022 recruiting class when Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman 4-star DE/OLB Cyrus Moss committed to the Miami Hurricanes during the All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon!

Breaking: Cyrus Moss has faith in Mario Cristobal, commits to Miami.



A 6’6” 220lb defender, Moss is yet another player to commit to Miami after the Canes added HC Mario Cristobal. Moss had met Cristobal previously when being recruited to Oregon, and had a whirlwind recruitment to Miami once the coach made the cross-country move. Moss officially visited USC on December 10th, and then flew cross-country to Miami for an official visit on December 11th just ahead of the Early Signing Period.

Similar to the visit enjoyed by All-American WR Kevin Coleman, Moss and family enjoyed a great, but abbreviated, visit to Miami, and Cristobal’s prowess as a recruiter seems to have shown through again. Even though the visit was short, Cristobal and Miami were able to leave such an impression on Moss that he decided to jump in the boat and commit to the Canes today.

A finalist for All-American Man of the Year, Moss committed to Miami over Alabama, Arizona State, Oregon, and USC. With his announcement, Moss immediately becomes the highest rated defensive player in this recruiting class, surpassing fellow All-American DE Nyjalik Kelly for that honor.

Moss is the #2 player in the State of Nevada, #6 EDGE in this class, and #30 player overall nationally in this class per the 247sports composite rankings. Moss joins Kelly along the DL in this recruiting class.

And, Moss adds to the mini-pipeline between Miami and Bishop Gorman, a HS program that produced former Canes TE Brevin Jordan, S Bubba Bolden, and QB Tate Martell. Moss is just the 2nd Gorman alum to sign with Miami out of HS joining Jordan. Bolden and Martell transferred to Miami after starting their collegiate careers at USC and Ohio State, respectively.

For a better look at the disruptive defender Miami is adding with Moss, check out the HUDL highlights below.

Welcome to the U, Cyrus!