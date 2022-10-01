GameThread: Early-game open thread 10/1

Welcome back to College Football Saturday!

While your Miami Hurricanes are on a bye week before taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels next week, there are PLENTY of other games to enjoy while we wait.

While you watch games from coast to coast today, hop in the comments and talk about the action as it happens. And, in case you needed to know who to root for in games with ACC teams, we’ve got you covered on that front:

ACC Rooting Guide Week 5 (Who to root for in each ACC game) https://t.co/MUTrohLfEH pic.twitter.com/QVpM8awnNL — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 29, 2022

And, if you’re the betting type, Craig T. Smith has your weekly picks. All lines therein, and here, are from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

And, culled from the interwebs of social media, here is the list of games on today/tonight:

College football watch grid. Schedule subject to change. I won't take the time to do that. Good luck out there pic.twitter.com/kAIYH2XqCg — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) September 29, 2022

There are a bunch of great games in this early window, led by #7 Kentucky at #14 Ole Miss at noon, and #9 Oklahoma State at #16 Baylor at 3:30pm. Those games will take us up until the primetime window, and the other games on the periphery of each game will fill in the wonderful collage of a college football Saturday.

What game(s) are you watching? Something crazy happen in a game? Hop in and talk about it! Basically, enjoy your normal CFB Saturday with your friends here at SOTU!

Go Canes

