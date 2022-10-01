GameThread: Prime time open thread 10/1

And we’re back! Hopefully you enjoyed the action earlier today in the CFB world. Did you see (crazy play from that one game)? Can you believe (stupid decision that mysteriously worked)? WOW! How did (underdog) beat (favorite)?!?!!? That’s crazy!!!

Anyway, we’re back for the prime time open thread for today, with your watch grid and game info for tonight’s CFB action. Most of the big games were earlier today, but there’s one game in the prime time window that is of particular importance for Canes fans:

The “Textile Bowl” is the spotlight game in the primetime window, and for good reason. Both ACC Atlantic teams are ranked in the top 10, and they have a bitter rivalry. NC State was victorious in this game last year by a tight 27-21 score, and Clemson is looking to ride a resurgent D.J. Uiagalelei to victory in this year’s installment. Clemson enters as a 7pt favorite according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, but they were favored last year, too.

I know who I’m rooting for her. But if you don’t, I have just the thing for you:

ACC Rooting Guide Week 5 (Who to root for in each ACC game) https://t.co/MUTrohLfEH pic.twitter.com/QVpM8awnNL — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 29, 2022

There’s other games with cache in this window. West Virginia-Texas is fun. Georgia-Mizzou should have a lot of points.....if you wear red, white, and grey. Georgia Tech-Pitt is a game with a decent team.....and also features Georgia Tech. USC and Oregon play later for some solid #Pac12AfterDark options as well.

That’s the lay of the land. Hop in the comments and keep the CFB discussion going as we head into the evening.

Go Canes

