Storm Center, October 10th: Let’s get caught up.

Another weekend of close games, upsets, and more!

By KappaCane
NCAA Football: North Carolina at Miami Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami and Florida State came up short and remain out of the top 25 rankings after losses to North Carolina and NC State on Saturday. Oklahoma got embarrassed, again! Alabama struggled again, but won and that opened the door for UGA to regain the #1 spot.

No time to waste, here are the 3 big things you need to know about the canes:

Miami Hurricanes open as favorites for ACC road opener at Virginia Tech

Yes. You read that right. Canes are a betting favorite yet again.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: North Carolina Tar Heels edition

Oh where, oh where, have my Hurricanes gone? Oh where, oh where could they be......

Film Review: UNC 27 - Miami 24

Miami starts 2-3 once again, this time losing to UNC at home. The ‘Canes have lost three straight under new head coach Mario Cristobal

We’re on to Week 7 (VT), and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!

