Storm Center, October 10th: Let’s get caught up.

Week 6 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami and Florida State came up short and remain out of the top 25 rankings after losses to North Carolina and NC State on Saturday. Oklahoma got embarrassed, again! Alabama struggled again, but won and that opened the door for UGA to regain the #1 spot.

No time to waste, here are the 3 big things you need to know about the canes:

Yes. You read that right. Canes are a betting favorite yet again.

Miami Hurricanes open as favorites for ACC road opener at Virginia Tech



Yes. You read that right. And the number might shock you even more.

Oh where, oh where, have my Hurricanes gone? Oh where, oh where could they be......

Miami starts 2-3 once again, this time losing to UNC at home. The ‘Canes have lost three straight under new head coach Mario Cristobal

Film Review: UNC 27 - Miami 24. Mack Brown moves to 4-0 against Miami since returning to Chapel Hill as the head coach. Van Dyke had an improved game and his technique looked closer to '21 than '22.

We’re on to Week 7 (VT), and as always:

