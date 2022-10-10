Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils game time, television coverage announced

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played October 20th-22nd.

And for your Hurricanes, coming off of a trip to Blacksburg to face off against Virginia Tech, the Canes will return home for an understandable time slot the following week:

ACC announced game times and TV coverage for October 20th weekend just now



Duke at Miami.

October 22nd.

12:30pm.

Neither Miami nor Duke is a good team this season. Sure, Duke is 4-2 but they just lost to a Georgia Tech team that’s ALREADY fired their coach this season. And, if you’re here reading this, you’re already well aware of Miami’s epic struggles to a 2-3 record so far this year. When you put all of that together, and yeah, you have the makings of a Noon-ish game.

Oh yeah, there’s a caveat that ahead of big games, the ACC can, has, and will put games on an “8 day hold” to make these kick time and TV coverage decisions. Basically, they’ll give themselves more time to see how things play out, then announce the Kick time/TV info on Sunday after the current week’s games are played. This is in an effort to get the best/most watchable games on the biggest stages.

But trust me, dear reader, Miami won’t have a game held under this provision for a while, if at all this season. Teams need to win games to build good tv shows (which is what all game broadcasts are), and Miami isn’t doing that at present. So that note, while true, isn’t something we have to concern ourselves with for the time being.

Duke at Miami. October 22nd. 12:30pm.

See you bright and early to tailgate!

Go Canes