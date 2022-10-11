ACC Power Rankings: Week 6

Coastal chaos is once again a real thing with UNC and Georgia Tech sitting at the top of the division, while UVA, Miami and VT are severely struggling. Clemson looks like a legit playoff team, and it is conceivable that the 5 best teams are all on the Atlantic side of the conference. Miami is on the brink of not competing for a trip to Charlotte, so starting this weekend the Canes must be better.

Here are the week 6 Power Rankings.

1. Clemson (6-0) – Clemson started a little bit slow but was able to overcome the red bandana game at Boston College 31-3. Next Game @ Florida St

2. Syracuse (5-0) – The Orange had a bye, but have been one of the biggest surprises in the ACC. Next Game North Carolina St

3. Wake Forest (5-0) – Sam Hartman and the Wake offense may be the best in the conference. Only an OT loss to Clemson keeps them from the #1 spot. Next Game Boston College

4. North Carolina St (5-0) – Devin Leary was knocked out of the game, but their defense shut out FSU in the 2nd half in a 19-17 victory over the Seminoles. Next Game @ Syracuse

5. North Carolina (5-1) –The Tar Heels got another great performance out of their offense in a 27-24 win over Miami, the 4th straight in the series. Next Game @ Duke

6. Florida St (4-2) – Jordan Travis wishes he had 2 throws back in the 4th quarter collapse against the Wolfpack. The Noles are a few plays from being 6-0, and a few from being 2-4. Next Game Clemson

7. Pittsburgh (4-2) – Israel Abanikanda had one of the best games of the year with 320 yards and 6 TDs on the ground in a 45-29 win over Virginia Tech. Next Game @ Louisville

8. Duke (4-2) – An offensive pass interference penalty thwarted the Duke comeback attempt at GT, in a 23-20 loss. Next Game North Carolina

9. Louisville (3-3) – Even without star QB Malik Cunningham, the Cardinals had no problem at Virginia 34-17. Next Game Pittsburgh

10. Georgia Tech (3-3) – Jeff Sims accounted for over 350 yards of total offense and the Jackets won consecutive games for the 1st time since 2018. Next Game Virginia

11. Virginia Tech (2-4) – VT is bad on both sides of the ball, and bowl eligibility is in serious jeopardy. Next Game Miami

12. Virginia (2-4) –What has happened to the Cavaliers offense? They’ve only scored more than 30 points once and that was vs Richmond. Next Game @ Georgia Tech

13. Boston College (2-4) – BC was never competitive in a 31-3 beat down at the hands of the Clemson Tigers. Next Game @ Wake Forest

14. Miami (2-3) – The Canes are one of the most disappointing teams in the country. When your only 2 wins are Bethune Cookman and Southern Miss, you deserve to be dead last. Next Game @ Virginia Tech