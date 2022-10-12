Week 6 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With UF again being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the remaining Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups.
FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)
1: Florida State Seminoles 4-2 (2-2)
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked
Unranked Florida State (4-2, 2-2 CONF) is on a 2 game losing streak and will play a home game against the 4th ranked Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 CONF) at 7:30 PM ET at Doak Campbell Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Clemson is favored to win.
October 10, 2022
2: UCF Knights 3-1, (0-0)
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked
UCF (3-1, 0-0) will face off against the Temple Owls (2-3, 0-1) on Thursday night at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. UCF are big favorites to win. This game will feature space themes from UCF.
Space game? Space game. pic.twitter.com/KhCTF9fjxk— Citronauts Football (@UCF_Football) October 12, 2022
3: Florida Gators 4-2 (1-2)
Ranking: Associated Press – Unranked, Coaches Poll – Unranked
Florida (4-2, 1-2 CONF) rebounded the last 2 weeks and will face off against Louisiana State University (4-2, 2-1 CONF) at 7PM ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game is being televised on ESPN and LSU is favored to win.
Won't back down.— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 10, 2022
Game 7️⃣ on deck. pic.twitter.com/NkrUmCrnqs
4: Miami Hurricanes 2-2 (0-0)
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked
Miami (2-3, 0-1 CONF) is looking to snap a 3 game losing streak and will face off on the road against the reading Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4, 1-2 CONF) at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN3. Miami is favored to win. A little bit of positivity for the Canes as TVD bounced back and had a solid game that earned him ACC QB of the week honors.
Tyler Van Dyke has been named @ACCFootball Quarterback of the Week after his performance against UNC Saturday.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 10, 2022
He threw for 496 yards, the most by any player in the nation against an FBS opponent this year. pic.twitter.com/hpdSzqL6Ws
With “games being played”, we’ll revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.
Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.
