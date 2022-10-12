Week 6 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With UF again being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the remaining Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups.

FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)

1: Florida State Seminoles 4-2 (2-2)

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

Unranked Florida State (4-2, 2-2 CONF) is on a 2 game losing streak and will play a home game against the 4th ranked Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 CONF) at 7:30 PM ET at Doak Campbell Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Clemson is favored to win.

2: UCF Knights 3-1, (0-0)

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

UCF (3-1, 0-0) will face off against the Temple Owls (2-3, 0-1) on Thursday night at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. UCF are big favorites to win. This game will feature space themes from UCF.

3: Florida Gators 4-2 (1-2)

Ranking: Associated Press – Unranked, Coaches Poll – Unranked

Florida (4-2, 1-2 CONF) rebounded the last 2 weeks and will face off against Louisiana State University (4-2, 2-1 CONF) at 7PM ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game is being televised on ESPN and LSU is favored to win.

Won't back down.



Game 7️⃣ on deck. pic.twitter.com/NkrUmCrnqs — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 10, 2022

4: Miami Hurricanes 2-2 (0-0)

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

Miami (2-3, 0-1 CONF) is looking to snap a 3 game losing streak and will face off on the road against the reading Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4, 1-2 CONF) at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN3. Miami is favored to win. A little bit of positivity for the Canes as TVD bounced back and had a solid game that earned him ACC QB of the week honors.

Tyler Van Dyke has been named @ACCFootball Quarterback of the Week after his performance against UNC Saturday.



He threw for 496 yards, the most by any player in the nation against an FBS opponent this year. pic.twitter.com/hpdSzqL6Ws — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 10, 2022

With “games being played”, we’ll revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.

