Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Another week, another game.

By Cameron J. Underwood
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 North Carolina at Miami Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome back for more Miami Hurricanes football, everyone.

Your Miami Hurricanes go on the road for the first time this ACC season to face off against a rival squad who is struggling as much as, and maybe more than Miami: the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Here are the particulars for this week’s game:

Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4, 1-2 ACC)

Kickoff time: 12:30pm Eastern

TV: Regional Sports Network (Bally’s Sports South in Florida)

Online Stream: Whatever Bally’s does for streaming?

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Miami -8.5, Over/Under 47.5 // as of 1pm Thursday: Miami -7, Over/Under 46.5

I think Miami should be favored heading into this game. I’m not sure it should be a touchdown. And I know that both teams are having a rough go of it this year, but at some point, Miami being a more talented team than their opponents is going to pay dividends. And facing off against a lightly talented VT team with a new coach and plenty of struggles of their own, I think this is the week we start seeing that.

That’s about it. See y’all for the game on Saturday. I really, really hope Miami wins.

Go Canes

