Week 7 College Football Lines and Picks

YUCK. A 2-6 mark last week was a slap of reality in the face. The season mark now sits at 22-24-2. Time to do better. MUCH better. Starting right now.

As usual, here are the lines courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings.

On with Week 6 picks...

MIAMI (-7) at Virginia Tech

As strongly as I felt UNC was going to cover last week (one of the two I actually got right), I feel almost as strongly this week about the Canes over the Hokies. V Tech seems basically broken right now on both sides of the ball, while Miami’s passing game found its sea legs last week.

Alabama at TENNESSEE (+7)

My gut (and my very, very wounded Vol heart) says UT will find a way to disappoint like usual, but my head says Tennessee has the horses on both sides of the ball to make this a classic. At home before a deafening crowd, with an electric offense, and with Bryce Young less than 100% at best...my head says take the points here. So...I shall ignore my heart/gut and listen to my noggin.

CLEMSON (-3.5) at FSU

This feels like a line that should be around 7-8 points, as the Tigers have started coming on as of late, and FSU still is....I don’t really know. Clemson pulls away late and wins by 10-13 points.

NORTH CAROLINA (-7) at Duke

I’m riding with the Heels here simply based on superior talent and offensive firepower. This shouldn’t be a 1-score game, but UNC seems to only know how to play that way. I’ll wager here that they win going away.

USC (+3.5) at Utah

A big test for the Trojans, but it’s one I think they’re ready for. Utah might get them, but it’d be close, so I’ll take the field goal and a hook here.

CALIFORNIA (-14.5) at Colorado

The Bears’ ground game will grind the hapless CU defense to a halt and put this game away by the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Colorado is just that bad this year.

Maryland at INDIANA (+11.5)

Feels like Maryland might be a wee bit overinflated here, especially with how...competent IU looked last week in a scrappy battle with Michigan. I don’t know if IU pulls the upset, but I do think they make it close, so I’ll happily take 11.5.

TULANE (-12) at South Florida

I mean, the Bulls can’t seem to compete with anyone (outside of Gainesville, that is, tee-hee), and Tulane is a good team (with a road with at K-State and near loss to OU). Tulane gets it done by at least three scores in Tampa on Saturday.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.