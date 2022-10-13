ACC/SEC Pick’em League, Week 7

Welcome back to another week of the ACC/SEC Pick’Em League!

And with that, let’s dive into the week that was, and look ahead to this upcoming weekend.

Week 6 Recap

Entering the week, I had 95 points. There were 16 points on the table in Week 6. As I now have 109 points that means I earned 14 points for correct picks last week.

Here are the games I missed:

Georgia Tech beating Duke. I was worried that they’d string another good performance together after firing their coach, and Duke being Duke.....and both things happened. Darnit. South Carolina beating Kentucky. Another BIG shocker. That’s crazy.

That’s it. Only missed 2 games. Still painfully close to a perfect week, but not there yet. Ugh.

League Standings

With 14 points last week, I now have a total of 109 points in the league. That’s a decent amount, and, for the second week in a row, moved me closer to the top.

I’m now in a tie for 6th, 3 points back of first place. That’s a +1 point move relative to the leader from last week, and +3 over the past 2 weeks. A small step is still a step, and we’re movin’ on up like the Jeffersons right now.

Commissioner Tyler is still in sole possession of first place, with Joanie loves Chachi in 2nd, then a group tied for 3rd, then myself and a small group tied for 6th.

Week 6 Games and Picks

Even with misses last week, we made another step forward. Let’s eliminate the misses, and keep the progress going. And a reminder: we’re picking straight up winners; no spreads. Narrative doesn’t matter. Results do.

Byes ramp up a lot this week. As a result, there are fewer games to pick. We’re down to 11 games for a total of 12 points (including the bonus game 2pter). Our fewest amount of games and points so far this season. Crazy, but true.

Picks are here, IN BOLD WITH AN ASTERISK (just for clarity since the editorial system attaches links and whatnot to some team names) for each game:

MIAMI* at Virginia Tech

at Virginia Tech NC State at SYRACUSE*

CLEMSON* at Florida State

at Florida State LSU at FLORIDA*

Auburn at OLE MISS *

Vanderbilt at GEORGIA*

Alabama at TENNESSEE* — if you wondered why the lead photo for this week’s piece was a Tennessee fan, now you know why. This is the big leap of faith I’m taking this week. One that Bryce Young doesn’t play and Tennessee gets a landmark win in a rivalry they haven’t won in 16 years. Genius if it hits; moronic if it doesn’t. But I’m not playing the result. To get to the top, we have to take chances. Scared money don’t make none. And so I’m taking a calculated shot here. Big risk, big reward. Make me proud, Vols!

Arkansas at BYU *

MISSISSIPI STATE* at Kentucky

at Kentucky 2pt bonus game: Penn State at MICHIGAN*. I know, I was expecting another Kansas game too. Weird to not have one. (all of that was sarcasm, in case you missed it)

And there you have it. I’m taking a BIG swing here going with (anybody not named Georgia) over Alabama.

Go Canes