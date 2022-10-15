Recap: Miami 20, Virginia Tech 14

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 20-14 on Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA. Tyler Van Dyke led the Hurricanes through the air, completing 29 of 46 passes for 350 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jaylan Knighton led Miami on the ground with 28 yards on 10 attempts. Colbie Young was the leading receiver for UM with 110 yards on 9 catches and a touchdown.

Miami forced a Virginia Tech fumble on the opening drive of the game. The Canes responded with a methodical touchdown drive that ended with a 5-yard Frank Ladson, Jr. touchdown reception. Miami’s defense followed with three and out and actually forced the Hokies to punt every drive for the rest of the half. Miami added an Andres Borregales 28-yard field goal before pushing the lead to 17-0 on a Young 17-yard touchdown grab.

The Canes’ defensive dominance continued on its first drive of the second half, with Keontra Smith drilling the Hokies RB on third and two to force a punt, after which Miami responded with a field goal. The Canes defense forced three and outs on the Hokies first three drives of the second half to help Miami sustain a three-score margin through the first three quarters.

Virginia Tech answered with a touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter to draw to 20-7. On third and goal from the 15, Miami blitzed, but Grant Wells connected with RB Malachi Thomas, who beat James Williams to the pylon. The Hokies got back into the end zone with 3:20 left on a Grant Wells 3-yard run to make the score 20-14. Miami was able to put the game away on the following drive, as Van Dyke found Ladson, Jr. for a first down on third and eight to effectively ice it.

Next up: Miami hosts Duke on 10/22. Virginia Tech is off next Saturday before taking on NC State in Raleigh on Thursday 10/27.