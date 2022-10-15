Miami at Virginia Tech: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes took down the Virginia Tech Hokies today, 20-14. I had to watch the game at my local bar because it was on MASN, some Mid-Atlantic regional sports network that is not easily available in Florida. Awesome. It was the Canes’ best first half performance of the season, which was helped by Va Tech being terrible on both sides of the ball and the fact that they love to punt, haha. The second half, not so much. Let’s get to the three stars of the game!

1. Tyler Van Dyke - QB

TVD’s comeback tour continued today in Blacksburg, VA. He looks comfortable and confident; exactly what Canes fans want to see. TVD threw the run-fake slant to wide receiver Frank Ladson to perfection several times. He also appears to be developing good rapport with Colbie Young and Brashard Smith, as both guys looked great today catching balls. The play calling has definitely improved. The complete and utter abandonment of the running game in the fourth quarter didn’t help. Another encouraging performance from Miami’s signal caller. TVD finished 29-46 for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

TVD connects with @_FrankLadson for six



4 plays, 65 yards in 1:32 minutes.

Miami 7, Virginia Tech 0 | 12:05



Tune in: https://t.co/PRi5rbHsGg pic.twitter.com/dOPcDuEt1Y — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 15, 2022

2. Colbie Young - WR

Welcome to The U, Colbie! The imposing 6’3 sophomore made his presence fully known today. He had a nice fourth quarter last week against UNC. Today, he picked up right were he left off, doing most of his damage in the first half. The guy is explosive and makes contested catches on the sideline. Love it. Young finished with nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. I think I speak for all Miami fans when I say I am excited to see what he is capable of the rest of this season.

Colbie Young are you serious?!@ColbieYoung

Miami 17, Virginia Tech 0

Tune in: https://t.co/PRi5rbHsGg pic.twitter.com/WNIajVGdUa — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 15, 2022

3. The Defense. Yes I said Defense!

Akheem Mesidor off the edge, Leonard Taylor III in the middle, Keontra Smith at linebacker. They all looked great today. The secondary played fairly well but still made some egregious mistakes and penalties. I know the second half didn’t look great. I will place some of that blame on the offense, since the coaches on that side of the ball put up a middle finger to the run game. There was some bend-don’t-break, but overall it was a disciplined showing and will hopefully provide some momentum moving forward into the remainder of ACC play.

Honorable mention:

Brashard Smith - WR: The speedy sophomore receiver was a revelation today, pulling in six catches for 76 yards. Plus he looked good returning punts. An added bonus.

Lou Hedley - P: The Aussie punter was awesome, pinning VT inside their own 20-yard line multiple times, including a 48-yard beauty in the fourth quarter that was downed at VT’s two-yard line.

Penalties: Eight for 79 yards in the first half. Freaking yikes. Three false starts in the first half of the third quarter. Oof. 17 for 159 yards overall. (Gulp). Reminds me of the old days when Miami would crush despite the self-inflicted wounds.

GO CANES!