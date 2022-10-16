Week 8 College Polls Released

Another crazy Saturday of College football is in the books and this weeks rankings are out.

This weekend we saw FSU lose its 3rd straight game to drop to 4-3. UF lost to LSU and also dropped to 4-3. Miami beat a struggling Virginia Tech team to get back to .500 at 3-3. No florida team is ranked in the Coaches poll or in the AP poll.

In an instant classic, Tennessee battled back to beat Alabama in a slugfest. Utah came back to beat USC and Notre Dame got beat.

Michigan took another step forward in the Big Ten with a huge win over Penn State.

TCU made a crazy rally to win and is now looking like the favorite to win the Big 12.

Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.