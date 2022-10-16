Miami Hurricanes open as favorites against Duke Blue Devils next week

As the Miami Hurricanes look to keep the good vibes rolling after a win against Virginia Tech on the road, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes return to the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium to face the Duke Blue Devils

And for the 6th time out of 7 games, the Canes are the favorites. Your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Miami -9

As is standard for DraftKings Sportsbook, no over/under was available at open. I’ll update this when that number goes live.

Duke has had a solid season so far. They got out to a 3-0 start but have lost 3 of their last 4, and enter the game at 4-3. All of their losses have been by one score, which is a big step forward for Duke Football, which has not enjoyed the success of their stories basketball program, to be sure.

This is another must win for Miami, regardless of the line. This season has not gone how anybody would have wanted, but if you start putting wins together, then the early struggles can be overcome, but not forgotten.

Thoughts? I feel like you will have thoughts. Let’s hear them.

Go Canes

