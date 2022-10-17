Storm Center, October 17th: Let’s get caught up.

Week 8 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Florida and Florida State came up short and remain out of the top 25 rankings after losses to LSU and Clemson respectfully. Miami got a much needed win against conference foe Virginia Tech, Alabama dropped a barn burner to Tennessee, and UGA held on to the #1 spot.

No time to waste, here are the 3 big things you need to know about the Canes:

Miami gets back in the win column for the first time in five weeks.

Another week, another instance of the Canes being the betting favorites.

Decent win. 1-1 in ACC play. Factual statements.

We’re on to Week 8 (Duke), and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!