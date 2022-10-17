Miami Hurricanes at Virginia Cavaliers game time, television coverage announced

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played October 27th-29th.

And for your Hurricanes, coming off of a home game against the Duke Blue Devils will continue to march through the ACC schedule against the Virginia Cavaliers. And, yet again, it’s another blah game time and TV coverage combo.

The particulars:

ACC announced game times and TV coverage for October 29th weekend just now



Miami at Virginia.

October 29th.

12:30pm.

Regional Sports Network (Bally's Sports Sun in SoFla).

Yes. Again. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 17, 2022

Both Miami and Virginia have taken a bit of a step back from their 2021 performance, but this has traditionally been a close game, so it’s worth watching at the least. Even with that being said, this early kick time speaks to the struggles that both teams have had so far this season.

Oh yeah, there’s a caveat that ahead of big games, the ACC can, has, and will put games on an “8 day hold” to make these kick time and TV coverage decisions. Basically, they’ll give themselves more time to see how things play out, then announce the Kick time/TV info on Sunday after the current week’s games are played. This is in an effort to get the best/most watchable games on the biggest stages.

Cool. Let’s go win.

Go Canes