Week 8 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With Miami being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend and UCF dominating Temple, the standings have shifted again. The Florida programs are reeling and the only team of interest playing this week is Miami.
FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)
1: UCF Knights 5-1, (2-0) BYE
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked
UCF (5-1, 2-0) will is off this week after dismantling the Temple Owls on Thursday night at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. UCF were big favorites to win, and they won by 57 points.
2: Florida State Seminoles 4-2 (2-2) BYE
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked
Unranked Florida State (4-3, 2-3 CONF) is on a 3 game losing streak and is hoping not to lose during a BYE week. In spite of the losses, FSU has looked better on offense this season, but hasn't been clutch when the game is on the line. They will play a home game against Georgia Tech on October 29th after losing to the Clemson Tigers (7-0, 5-0 CONF). FSU is favored to win.
3: Florida Gators 4-3 (1-3) BYE
Ranking: Associated Press – Unranked, Coaches Poll – Unranked
Florida (4-3, 1-3 CONF) suffered a loss at home against conference foe Louisiana State University (5-2, 3-1 CONF) at 7PM ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game is being televised on ESPN and LSU is favored to win.
4: Miami Hurricanes 3-3 (1-1) vs DUKE
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked
Miami (3-3, 1-1 CONF) snapped a 3 game losing streak against the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4, 1-2 CONF) and will face off against Duke at Hard Rock Stadium at 12:30pm. Miami is favored to win. The game will be broadcast on regional sports networks (Bally Sun in South Florida).
AP Top 25
UCF – Unranked
Florida State – Unranked
Florida – Unranked
Miami – Unranked
Florida Atlantic – Unranked
South Florida – Unranked
Florida International – Unranked
AFCA Coaches Poll
UCF – Unranked
Florida State – Unranked
Florida – Unranked
Miami – Unranked
Florida Atlantic – Unranked
South Florida – Unranked
Florida International – Unranked
With “games being played”, we’ll revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.
