Week 8 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With Miami being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend and UCF dominating Temple, the standings have shifted again. The Florida programs are reeling and the only team of interest playing this week is Miami.

FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)

1: UCF Knights 5-1, (2-0) BYE

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

UCF (5-1, 2-0) will is off this week after dismantling the Temple Owls on Thursday night at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. UCF were big favorites to win, and they won by 57 points.

2: Florida State Seminoles 4-2 (2-2) BYE

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

Unranked Florida State (4-3, 2-3 CONF) is on a 3 game losing streak and is hoping not to lose during a BYE week. In spite of the losses, FSU has looked better on offense this season, but hasn't been clutch when the game is on the line. They will play a home game against Georgia Tech on October 29th after losing to the Clemson Tigers (7-0, 5-0 CONF). FSU is favored to win.

☀️ and next week!



Our home game vs. Georgia Tech has been selected for a noon kickoff on ACC Network



: https://t.co/zCMWx4ELMb#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/4hhNluQP49 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 17, 2022

3: Florida Gators 4-3 (1-3) BYE

Ranking: Associated Press – Unranked, Coaches Poll – Unranked

Florida (4-3, 1-3 CONF) suffered a loss at home against conference foe Louisiana State University (5-2, 3-1 CONF) at 7PM ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game is being televised on ESPN and LSU is favored to win.

Home sweet home. pic.twitter.com/JOxqFRiwlH — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 19, 2022

4: Miami Hurricanes 3-3 (1-1) vs DUKE

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked, Coaches Poll - Unranked

Miami (3-3, 1-1 CONF) snapped a 3 game losing streak against the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4, 1-2 CONF) and will face off against Duke at Hard Rock Stadium at 12:30pm. Miami is favored to win. The game will be broadcast on regional sports networks (Bally Sun in South Florida).

Special offer– Get tickets to both @CanesFootball and @CanesHoops against Duke for only $95!



Get yours now: https://t.co/hwxBszxvuq pic.twitter.com/68HrsgbDOm — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) October 19, 2022

AP Top 25

UCF – Unranked

Florida State – Unranked

Florida – Unranked

Miami – Unranked

Florida Atlantic – Unranked

South Florida – Unranked

Florida International – Unranked

AFCA Coaches Poll

UCF – Unranked

Florida State – Unranked

Florida – Unranked

Miami – Unranked

Florida Atlantic – Unranked

South Florida – Unranked

Florida International – Unranked

With “games being played”, we’ll revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.

Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.