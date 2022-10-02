Miami Hurricanes open as favorites for ACC opener against North Carolina

As the Miami Hurricanes look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee before the bye week, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes return to the field against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

#Canes opened at 4.5pt favorites over North Carolina for week 6 per @DKSportsbook.



No over/under available at open. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 2, 2022

I’m not shocked that Miami is favored, because they’re at home, but I’m shocked the line is more than the standard 3pt bump for evenly matched teams at home. And, early on, the betting public agrees with me. In the time since I saw the line and went to write up this piece, which was maybe 20 minutes, the line moved from Canes -4.5 to Canes -3, indicating heavy betting on North Carolina.

Regardless of whether Miami covers or not, Mario Cristobal’s Canes HAVE TO find a way to win. By 1 point or 100. On a fluke play or with a dominating performance. Miami HAS TO come together and win this game. Point blank, period.

After losing games to Texas A&M (an embarrassing performance against a pretty bad team, to be honest) and Middle Tennessee (one of the worst losses in program history so you do the math here), Miami preached about “our goals being ahead of us” for the season. That’s hollow talk without an ACC-opening win against North Carolina. So go win the game.

Is the line too low? Too high? (too high, what do you mean too high?!?!?) Or is it just right? (shoutout to Goldilocks). I’m not touching this line with a 10ft pole, but what about you? Hop in the comments and let me know.

