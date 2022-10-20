How to watch Duke vs. Miami in Week 8

Welcome back for more Miami Hurricanes football, everyone.

Your Miami Hurricanes return home to Hard Rock Stadium in search of a win against another Coastal Division foe: the Duke Blue Devils. Duke has started the year well, and several former Miami staffers now work there. So this will be an interesting game, but one that Miami should win. But, we know how “games that Miami should win” have gone so far this year....

Anyways, here are the particulars for this week’s game:

Duke Blue Devils (4-3, 1-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (3-3, 1-1 ACC)

Kickoff time: 12:30pm Eastern

TV: Regional Sports Network (Bally’s Sports South in Florida)

Online Stream: Whatever Bally’s does for streaming? Ballys+ or someting

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Miami -9, Over/Under 59 // as of 1pm Thursday: Miami -9, Over/Under 58

Another game with Miami favored, the 6th such game of the year (out of 7 games for those keeping score at home). And with Duke having shown improvement from last year, this could be a challenge for the Canes. But, with a demonstrated propensity to come up short, Miami will have to bring their “A” game — whatever that is for this season — to emerge victorious.

That’s about it. See y’all for the game on Saturday. I really, really hope Miami keeps the winning ways going.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.