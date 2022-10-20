Miami - A mosaic of history, culture, & diversity

Miami isn't exactly known as a college town, but as an international city it is hands down one of the best cities in the world to eat in. Miami is a mosaic of history, culture, and diversity, and after a big win or a tough loss Canes fans can turn to a number of food and drink options for comfort. We’ve put together several solid options that can each make the argument that they are the best restaurant in town:

Marabu Restaurant - Cuban - 701 S Miami Ave, 4th Floor Miami, FL 33131

786-598-8012

Marabú pays homage to Cuban culture with its unique name. The restaurant’s artisanal cuisine brings Cuba’s countryside dishes to the table with bursts of smoky, rich flavor as they are cooked with charcoal. Likewise, the cuisine offers a variety of items on the menu ranging from large-format meats, rices, and vegetables as well as seafood.

CONGRATULATIONS! #Marabu, @havana1957miami & @MDPescheriaEW as OpenTable diners have voted these VE concepts among the best choices this year!!



If you're looking for a great restaurant to dine in, here you have many options to choose from: https://t.co/FhCiX7mxxM — V&E Restaurant Group (@verestaurants) May 23, 2022

CVI.CHE 105 - Peruvian - 105 NE 3rd Ave El 33131, Miami, FL 33132-2217

305-577-3454

CVI.CHE 105 is a twelve-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for their vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, amongst several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

Ferraro’s Kitchen Restaurant & Wine Bar - Italian - 1099 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138-4203

786-534-2136

Our Menu is a Journey through the flavors of Italy. Many products are gathered locally from organic farms that take pride in providing only the freshest, most natural ingredients. Chef Igor Ferraro has changed the approach of fine dining by creating accessible menus prepared with the finest ingredients and presented in a casual, comfortable dining environment. He adheres to his belief that ingredients should be stellar, food simply prepared and service kind and efficient.

Top Italian Restaurants in Miami! Casa Tua achieved our Tre Forchette Award. Doma scored Due Forchette. Among traditional dining, Ferraro’s Kitchen has been awarded with Due Gamberi. Pizza? Leggenda topped Due Spicchi, while O’Munaciello confirmed the Tre Spicchi Award. pic.twitter.com/YGkxtrwaSK — Gambero Rosso International (@GamberoRossoINT) December 7, 2021

Chef Creole - Hatian - 200 NW 54th St Miami, FL 33127

305-754-2223

Chef Creole doesn’t bill itself as a Haitian spot, but rather a Creole restaurant, and they include many non-traditional dishes in their menu, like Bahamian-inspired conch fritters, along with fried, grilled, and stewed seafood dishes. While all the seafood dishes here are great, the standout is the grilled conch—something that’s unique to Chef Creole. Born in the Bahamas to Haitian parents, Ken and brother, the late Jude Pierre, opened their first Chef Creole restaurant on 77 St and NE 2nd Ave. 29 years ago this December. To date, he has established several locations, including the Miami International Airport that opened in August, 2018 and the Hard Rock Stadium concession in Miami Gardens.

Chef Creole Seasoned Kitchen Fried Snapper at your service! pic.twitter.com/eElHtrVhOg — Chef Creole (@ChefCreoleMIA) October 13, 2022

La Traila - American - 8030 NW 154th St. Miami Lakes, FL 33016

305-200-5685

At La Traila Barbecue, our love and passion is serving a perfectly smoked piece of meat. We take no shortcuts to our approach by paying homage to the Texas Craft methods we grew up with and learned from. Barbecue to us, is a way of life. Truly unique in its style and its exotic flavors, we feel it’s just as important to give our guests an opportunity to connect with family or friends, and leave them with great memories!

Can we make it two years in a row GO VOTE NOW!!! We need your help. https://t.co/bPR1v27TOb — LaTrailaBarbecue (@LaTrailaBBQ) April 22, 2022

There you have it folks, whether celebrating a victory or drowning your sorrows, you have some fantastic options to work with in Miami. Try one, or try them all, and let us know your thoughts.

Do you have a favorite restaurant that you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments below.