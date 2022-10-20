Week 8 College Football Lines and Picks

A 5-3 week has put me back at .500 at 27-27-2. Tulane held on late and USC with the points ultimately secured the win, but Miami’s 20-0 late game collapse was a 1-point loss against the number, which fits with how this team plays against the spread this year: badly.

On with Week 8 picks...

DUKE (+9) at Miami

No way no how I’m taking Miami right now laying 9 points against any ACC team. They might have just played the worst one and couldn’t cover 7. This will, unfortunately, be a battle, so I will take the 9 here as the easiest pick of the entire slate.

UCLA at OREGON (-6)

Game’s at Autzen Stadium, and Oregon has been playing well since the Week 1 blowout loss at Georgia. I keep waiting for UCLA to fail, and I think it finally happens this week.

Ole Miss at LSU (-2)

You’d think Ole Miss would be favored here, but Vegas seems to know something. LSU woke up last week in Gainesville, so I’ll go with the Tigers at home here over an Ole Miss team that is undefeated, but has been barely tested.

PITT +2.5 at Louisville

Pitt is still a solid team (Ga Tech loss notwithstanding), and Louisville...well, isn’t. I think Pitt wins outright, so I’ll take 2.5 points as well here.

Troy at SOUTH ALABAMA -3

South Alabama has been the team that’s played UCLA the closest this year, losing by 1 point in the Rose Bowl on a field goal at the gun. They’ve also beaten App State soundly. They’ll win and cover here at home.

Kansas at Baylor; OVER 58.5

If there’s one thing with Kansas lately, it’s points. It’s unknown whether QB Jalon Daniels will be back for this matchup, but Jason Bean has shown he’s still good enough to put up points. And speaking of points, Kansas’ defense is more than capable of letting the Bears put them up as well. This one gets over.

Mississippi State at ALABAMA -21

The Crimson Tide will be mad after their close loss in Knoxville (tee-hee), and will take it out on the Mississippi State defense. Tide rolls here.

Minnesota at PENN STATE -4

Minnesota has laid some stinkers this year against Illinois and Purdue. I don’t see them going into Beaver Stadium at night and coming out with the win. Nittany Lions laying four is the play here.

