GAME THREAD: Duke Blue Devils at Miami Hurricanes

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

Fresh off their first win in a month, Mario Cristobal’s Canes look to keep the winning ways going with a win over a resurgent Duke Blue Devils team as they make their way down south to face the Canes at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s How To Watch by me.

Here’s our Film Forecast by Justin Dottavio

Here’s a bunch of CFB Picks of the Week by Craig T. Smith

Don’t know who to root for in other ACC Games? This Rooting Guide will help you.

Welcome to the show, Colbie Young.

New faces are playing big roles for this year’s Canes.

Miami is the betting favorite yet again this week. Can the Canes cover?

Alright. Miami finally got a win last week. Time to get a winning streak going with a win against Duke. Or, yanno, be up against it trying to find 6 wins this season to make a bowl game. No pressure.

Kickoff coming shortly. By now you know the drill; hop in the comments and chat it up!

Go Canes