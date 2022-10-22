Three Stars: Miami vs Duke

The Miami Hurricanes fell to the Duke Blue Devils today, 45-21. Miami couldn’t tackle. Miami committed EIGHT turnovers. Miami has no identity on either side of the ball. Miami sucks. Let’s get to the three stars of the game.

1. Colbie Young - WR

At least Miami has a stud wide receiver again. Young showed out with 6 receptions for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns. His 71-yard TD catch from backup QB Jake Garcia in the third quarter was something to behold. I love watching this guy play and am excited every time I see a pass heading his way on my TV screen. In a season full of disappointments, Young has been a huge bright spot.

Backup Jake Garcia finds Colbie Young for 71 yard touchdown!@CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/tPWBG59y1i — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 22, 2022

2. James Williams - S

I mean, I guess? Big James had a great play to start the game, forcing and recovering a fumble on Duke’s second offensive play of the game. He made some nice tackles, while also whiffing on others. Sadly, Williams didn’t see the field after the beginning of the second half. Let’s hope he’s not injured. The rest of the defense stunk today. Not enough pressure from the line; where was Mesidor and Taylor? The linebackers are slow and ineffective as per usual, and the secondary gets burned too often. Awesome.

3. Will Mallory - TE

Mallory has looked better the last few weeks, playing close to the level Miami fans expected of him before the season. He only had two catches for 45 yards, but one went for a 34-yard catch-and-run touchdown that put Miami ahead in the third quarter. Unfortunately, he did not get any work after that as Miami’s play calling sucked and they had no momentum.

Will Mallory hit the brakes and got into the paint @WillMallory_25 | @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/6GA8W6XiN0 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 22, 2022

Honorable mention:

None. Miami got their asses kicked by Duke. I have no further commentary.

Who were your three stars of the game? Let us know in the comments below.

GO CANES!