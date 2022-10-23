Miami Hurricanes open as favorites against Virginia Cavaliers next week

As the Miami Hurricanes look to keep the wheels from fully falling off of this very underwhelming and disappointing season after a loss against the Duke Blue Devils, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes go back on the road to face the moribund Virginia Cavaliers.

And for the 7th time out of 8 games, for reasons that I struggle to comprehend, the Canes are the favorites heading into a game yet again. Your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Miami -3

Here we go again.#Canes open as -3 favorites at Virginia next Saturday per @DKSportsbook



No over/under listed at line open. pic.twitter.com/MT1F3d6nCQ — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 23, 2022

As is standard for DraftKings Sportsbook, no over/under was available at open. I’ll update this when that number goes live.

UPDATE:

The opening over/under number for this game is 46.5

Is this week’s game the cellar cup for the worst team in the ACC? That might very well be the case. But, entering this cellar dweller duel, Miami is favored. But hat doesn’t mean much because Miami has only covered once this season, I believe. So yeah. I think the pick is clear if you choose to wager your hard earned money on this game.

Thoughts? I feel like you will have thoughts. Let’s hear them.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details