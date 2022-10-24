 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Center, October 24th: Let’s get caught up.

Another weekend of close games, upsets, and more!

By KappaCane
Middle Tennessee v Miami Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Week 9 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami got embarrassed, again, this time against conference foe the Duke Blue Devils which essentially knocked Miami out of contention for the ACC Coastal title. Tennessee continued their impressive winning streak by dropping 52 in the first half against UT Martin, Clemson dropped Syracuse in a barn burner, and UGA had a BYE but held on to the #1 spot.

Florida and Florida State had a BYE and remain out of the top 25 rankings after losses to LSU and Clemson respectfully.

No time to waste, here are the 4 big things you need to know about the Canes:

Horrible. Terrible. No good. Very bad. Disgusting.

Miami’s ineffectiveness on offense is driving the team into the ground. In my eyes, Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis is the culprit.

Seriously. Chill.

I swear I’m not trolling, but it feels like Vegas is.

We’re on to Week 9 (Virginia), and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!

