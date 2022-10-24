Storm Center, October 24th: Let’s get caught up.

Week 9 of the college football season is in the books and it didn’t disappoint (for most)!

Miami got embarrassed, again, this time against conference foe the Duke Blue Devils which essentially knocked Miami out of contention for the ACC Coastal title. Tennessee continued their impressive winning streak by dropping 52 in the first half against UT Martin, Clemson dropped Syracuse in a barn burner, and UGA had a BYE but held on to the #1 spot.

Florida and Florida State had a BYE and remain out of the top 25 rankings after losses to LSU and Clemson respectfully.

No time to waste, here are the 4 big things you need to know about the Canes:

Horrible. Terrible. No good. Very bad. Disgusting.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Duke Blue Devils edition. It’s bad, guys. REAL bad. Worse than I thought. And, honestly, I don’t see a way out at this point.



So. That’s fun. #Canes https://t.co/MbUa6b1HsR pic.twitter.com/oYH6SEoMtr — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 22, 2022

Miami’s ineffectiveness on offense is driving the team into the ground. In my eyes, Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis is the culprit.

Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis is driving the ‘Canes into the ground with the most predictable offense in College Football and refuses to know his personnel. I’ve had enough; It’s time for him to go. #Canes #TheU https://t.co/76k5mE9Duc pic.twitter.com/HjYPp2BkgS — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 22, 2022

Seriously. Chill.

I swear I’m not trolling, but it feels like Vegas is.

Miami Hurricanes open as favorites against Virginia Cavaliers next week per @DKSportsbook . The 7th game out of 8 with Miami as a favorite. No, I don’t understand it either. #Canes https://t.co/Wtq44BSuzV pic.twitter.com/uy0uqYyF5N — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 23, 2022

We’re on to Week 9 (Virginia), and as always:

IT’S GREAT!

TO BE!

A MIAMI HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRICANE!!!!

Make it a great day, everybody!