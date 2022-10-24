Florida State Seminole vs Miami Hurricanes game time, television coverage announced

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played November 1st-5th.

And for your Hurricanes, coming off of a trip to face the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville, the next opponent is the rival Florida State Seminoles. And for this year’s installment of this rivalry game, it’s back to prime time.

The particulars:

The ACC just announced kick time and TV coverage for next week's games. And for a familiar matchup, is a familiar slot.



Primetime.



Florida State at Miami

November 5th

7:30pm

My, how things have changed. Just two years ago, I said the gap between Miami and FSU was the biggest I’d ever seen (it was), and Miami beat FSU by 6 touchdowns and it could have EASILY been worse than that. A true name-your-score game for the good guys. But, since then, Miami found a way to lose to the Noles last year, and heading into this year’s game, the healthier and better performing program is unquestionably Florida State. And I hate it.

Anyways, we’ll talk more about the game later, but for now we know when that game will happen.

Go Canes

Go Canes