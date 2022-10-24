 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweetcap: Mario Cristobal on the Joe Rose show 10/24/22

Here’s what Miami Coach Mario Cristobal had to say on the Joe Rose Show about the Canes, the blowout loss to Duke, how to fix what’s going wrong, and this week’s game against Virginia

By Cameron J. Underwood
Duke v Miami Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Good Morning. Miami Hurricanes Coach Mario Cristobal joined the Joe Rose Show for his weekly interview. I haven’t live tweeted one of these in a while — like years, since Mark Richt was our coach— and I was motivated this morning so here is the tweetcap of the live tweets that I tweeted live.

If you want to listen to the whole interview from this morning, click the link below:

Got it? Good.

Let’s go:

Cristobal said this next thing about 27 times, so I just wanted to get it out there.

on Tyler Van Dyke

My thoughts?

This kind of statement was made, conservatively, 293 times during this morning’s conversation.

I mean, Mario gonna Mario so I didn’t exactly expect him to wax poetic about practice structure and team improvement for 20 minutes. But, it was clear that he’s not pleased with the state of affairs, the construction of the roster, or the fact that he was asked directly about Tyler Van Dyke’s injury.

So, that’s what he said this morning. Thoughts? Takeaways? Let me know.

Go Canes

