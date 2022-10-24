Tweetcap: Mario Cristobal on the Joe Rose show 10/24/22

Good Morning. Miami Hurricanes Coach Mario Cristobal joined the Joe Rose Show for his weekly interview. I haven’t live tweeted one of these in a while — like years, since Mark Richt was our coach— and I was motivated this morning so here is the tweetcap of the live tweets that I tweeted live.

If you want to listen to the whole interview from this morning, click the link below:

Rose asks about the effort observed on tape?



Cristobal said long drives took the energy out of the team. Said players had some errors and mistakes, but DID NOT see players quit on the game. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

Cristobal says you go to everything to try and fix the mistakes. Rose asked about turnovers, effort, all that stuff.



"You look at everything, you look at the reality of it, and you go back to work" says Cristobal — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

Asked what other changes can be made, Cristobal says the staff has to "pour everything into the players".



"more than anything, it's building the resiliency of our team" — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

on Tyler Van Dyke

Now the question about Tyler Van Dyke.



Cristobal declines to answer. "There's nothing to update". — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

I don't believe him. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

Colbie Young being praised. Rose says he's likely the best player on the team.



Cristobal says he's good, works hard, a great guy, and we're glad he's here. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

Ah yes. Talent acquisition and the portal is the topic.



Asked if the talent was where he thought it was coming to Miami, Cristobal says he's all about the work. Alludes to the fact that there are areas of the roster that need to be better — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

Rose "do you worry about this team losing confidence?"



Cristobal says no, he doesn't worry about that. Does say maybe there are certain guys who you may need to pick up more than others, but it's about the work. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

Rose throws out there "looks like he's your quarterback going forward now"



Cristobal discusses Garcia's performance and sped by that statement about Garcia being the guy at QB now like he was going down the autobahn at 247mph — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

All of Cristobal's answers now tell the story that the State of the U (WINK) was worse than he thought when he got in the building. pic.twitter.com/uSRMSl26Q2 — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

Asked if he’ll get any OL back soon, Cristobal responds: “I don’t think so.” — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) October 24, 2022

"We came here to build it right. We left awesome places to build it right" — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

Asked if you change the prep for the next game, Cristobal says you always evaluate performance and preparation to improve the result.



It's not hocus pocus.

"We need to work at a lot of stuff".



Oh, how true that is. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

Rose circles back on the program-record 8 turnovers from Saturday. How difficult will it be to cleaned up?



Cristobal says RB needs to read run play right to gain yards. Then inexcusable errors. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

And thus ends Mario Cristobal's appearance on the Joe Rose Show. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) October 24, 2022

I mean, Mario gonna Mario so I didn’t exactly expect him to wax poetic about practice structure and team improvement for 20 minutes. But, it was clear that he’s not pleased with the state of affairs, the construction of the roster, or the fact that he was asked directly about Tyler Van Dyke’s injury.

So, that’s what he said this morning. Thoughts? Takeaways? Let me know.

Go Canes