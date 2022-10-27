How to watch Miami at Virginia in Week 9

Welcome back for more Miami Hurricanes football, everyone.

Your Miami Hurricanes go on the road this week in a bounce back spot after a loss to Duke to play another struggling team in the Costal Division: the Virginia Cavaliers. Both Miami and Virginia have STRUGGLED this year, and either team would very much welcome a win on Saturday afternoon.

Anyways, here are the particulars for this week’s game:

Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-4, 1-3 ACC)

Kickoff time: 12:30pm Eastern

TV: Regional Sports Network (Bally’s Sports South in Florida)

Online Stream: ESPN3 / Whatever Bally’s does for streaming

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Miami -3, Over/Under 46.5 // as of Noon Thursday: Miami -2, Over/Under 48

With the way things have gone for Miami this year, I’m shocked they’re favorites in this game. I know Virginia has been bad, but uh..........Miami has been bad, too. And, heading into this game likely without their starting quarterback, how in the world Miami is favored is beyond me. Sure, Miami is the more talented team, but that talent advantage hasn’t exactly yielded great results so far this season.

That’s about it. See y’all for the game on Saturday. I really, really hope Miami wins. But, to be honest, I’m not expecting that to happen.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.